NORTH VERNON — Kendyl Rumple had two goals to lead Floyd Central to a 3-0 win at Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup Thursday night.
Freshman Cassie Oliver added a goal and two assists while Audrey Brieschke also had an assist for the Highlanders.
Floyd (3-0-2) will visit Columbus North at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
DRAGONS CLIP EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Olivia Johnston tallied two goals to lead Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek to a 9-0 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Thursday night.
MaKayla McAninch, Sydney Leddon, Cammy Sears, Lydia Wright, Izzy Sad and Reese Turner also found the net for the Dragons, who also benefited from an own-goal by the Eagles.
"I was really impressed with Austin. They are doing everything right," Silver Creek coach Brett O'Loughlin said.
BRUINS BEAT BULLDOGS
LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Ballard beat New Albany 5-2 Thursday night.
The Bulldogs struck first when Alaina Walker scored on a header less than 10 minutes into the match.
The Bruins netted the equalizer three minutes later, then tallied twice more before Rebecca Lopez scored off an assist from Ella Higbie 24 seconds before halftime to make it 3-2.
Ballard tallied twice in the second half en route to the win.
"We played an excellent game tonight," New Albany coach Rachel Wells said. "We possessed the ball well and had Ballard on their heels for much of the game. We had some lapses in focus and they capitalized. At the end of the day I’m very proud of how we played. We’re moving in the right direction and that’s exactly what we’re looking to do this early in the season."
DEVILS DOWN PANTHERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Hannah Magruder had two goals to lead host Jeffersonville to a 2-1 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Thursday night.
