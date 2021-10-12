GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Silver Creek back in familiar place

SELLERSBURG — Coming off the program’s best season, which included its first-ever regional championship, Silver Creek entered the 2021 campaign with some big questions.
Most notable among those were: 1. Who would score goals? 2. Who would play in goal?
That’s because with the graduation of four starters (Anna Wright, Natalie Day, Meredith Antz and Megan Ekart) from last year’s 19-2 team, the Dragons lost 68.5 percent of their goals, 44.7 percent of their assists and 62.7 percent of their points, as well as 65.2 percent of their minutes in goal.
Silver Creek has answered those questions quite well, capturing its second straight sectional title — and fourth in five years — with a shootout victory over the host Cubs in last Saturday’s Class 2A Madison Sectional final. The 11th-ranked Dragons (14-2-1), who have won 10 straight matches, host No. 3 Evansville Memorial (16-3-1) at 6 p.m. tonight in a regional semifinal.
“Natalie and Anna, they scored so many goals we didn’t really need other people to step up and score,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said of the duo that combined for 46 goals, 15 assists and 107 points last year, “so I was worried about that.”
The Dragons started this season with a scoreless tie against Providence, then won three in a row before losing two of their next three — both by 2-1 scores — to Jeffersonville and Seymour. During that time, Anderson and his staff experimented with their team’s lineup.
“We’ve watched some of the film from some of the earlier games of the season and we see where some of our players were, and it’s completely different than where they are now,” Anderson said.
Leading the way has been junior forward Olivia Johnston. She tops the team in goals (25), assists (11) and points (61).
“I’ve just tried to put the ball in the back of the net, somebody’s got to do it,” said Johnston, who had nine goals, seven assists and 25 points last year. “I knew it was my job, with losing Anna last year, that I needed to step up and do it this year.”
Equally as impressive to Anderson, though, has been Johnston’s unselfishness.
“Olivia’s passed up some shots to be able to give them to her teammates,” said Anderson, whose team has outscored its foes 78-9 this season. “That’s very big of her considering she went for two years letting other people score and she’s still distributing and assisting the ball on a year when she could probably have a handful more goals.”
In the preseason Anderson actually thought about using Johnston, who plays goalie for her club team, between the pipes.
“We really thought a lot about her, but we really felt like we needed her on the field,” he said. “And it’s obvious that we probably did, because I don’t know where some of our scoring would’ve come from otherwise.”
Junior Emma Wilcoxson, who played in the field her first two years, eventually won the goalie job. She’s played 1,140 of a possible 1,309 minutes there this season, recording 34 saves and a 0.632 goals-against average.
“Having Emma step up in goal and play as solidly as she has this year has been very nice,” Anderson said. “It’s made us a little bit easier on us to be able to figure out other positions for other girls.”
If the Dragons win tonight they’ll take on the winner between Jasper (7-10) and Northview (11-6-1) at 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon in a regional final at Washington.
PIONEERS RETURN TO GLORY
After winning three straight sectional titles from 2017-19, Providence stumbled last season, going 3-8-2 and losing 2-0 to Trinity Lutheran in the sectional final.
This season, though, the Pioneers have bounced back under first-year head coach Trevor Black, who previously was an assistant on the Providence boys’ team.
“Honestly, it’s been the girls’ hard work,” said Black, whose ninth-ranked Pioneers (11-5-1) routed Southwestern 9-0 in last Saturday night’s Class A Christian Academy Sectional final and will visit No. 14 Switzerland County (13-1-2) at 6 p.m. this evening in a regional semifinal. “I’ve had a bunch of juniors step up and my senior class has really stepped up and laid a good foundation, letting everybody know what we expect moving forward. The juniors and the seniors have really bought in. They’ve kind of led the way for the sophomores and the freshmen. I’ll be honest, it doesn’t even seem like I have any freshmen anymore. Most of these girls are playing at a different level.”
The team is led by a trio of junior midfielders — Regan Hinton (six goals, six assists, 18 points), Madaleine Reed (12 goals, 11 assists, 35 points) and Brooklyn Stemle (11 goals, nine assists, 31 points).
“They’ve been playing together for about, over a decade at this point. ... They’re basically sisters,” Black said. “They really bought in early on. They get here early, stay late and get shots in. ... Having that trio running my middle makes things pretty easy.”
The addition of freshman Molly Richards hasn’t hurt either. The striker tops the team in goals (19), assists (13) and points (51).
“I’m sure quite a few teams know the name by this point,” Black said. “They’ve made it a habit of man-making her the past couple games, but she’s lived up to it. She’s taking on the challenges head-on and I honestly think she’s gotten better from it.”
Meanwhile, sophomore Kate Simmons has taken over in goal this season.
“She used to be my center back and she’s stepped up, both at the defensive spot and the goalkeeper spot,” Black said. “I think moving forward she’s going to be a very big asset for us on the defensive front.”
If the Pioneers are victorious tonight, they’ll host the winner between No. 3 Forest Park (18-1) and South Knox (10-5-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in a regional final.
HIGHLANDERS KEEP ROLLING
For years Floyd Central was the area’s dominant team under coach Lewie Stevens, who stepped down at the end of last season after the Highlanders claimed their fifth straight sectional title.
First-year bench boss Jordan Vejar’s squad continued that tradition, making it six in a row Saturday night with a 3-0 win over New Albany in the Class 3A Jennings County Sectional final.
“I’m fortunate that they’ve allowed me to be a part of it,” said Vejar, whose 10-7 team will host 11th-ranked Castle (14-3-2) at 7 p.m. tonight. “Every single day I’m more appreciative of the lessons they teach me and just how I’ve been able to grow as a coach because of them. It was time for me to step away from the men’s game after being in the college game the last four years at Spalding (University), but I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, that’s for sure. They teach me something every day and I’m forever grateful for the lessons they teach me.”
The Highlanders have been led by senior midfielder Dakota Bramer and junior midfielder Kendyl Rumple, who have combined for a plethora of points.
”He cares so much about our team, it’s really good to see,” Rumple said of Vejar. “He’s so into it and he wants us to do so good. He’s definitely made us a team culture and a family. That’s what we wear on our shirts when we warm up, it says ‘Family’ and ‘Earn it.’ And having those two mottos for our team has really helped us grow together.”
Meanwhile, Floyd has seven shutouts with sophomore Kylie Koch in goal.
If the Highlanders triumph tonight, they’ll face the winner between No. 5 Bloomington South (18-0-1) and No. 7 Columbus North (15-1-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Seymour in the regional final.