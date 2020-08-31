NEW ALBANY — New Albany celebrated its seniors, as well as the Bulldogs' first match on their new field, with a 9-0 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday.
Junior Taylor Treat had a hat trick, while senior Grace Barber tallied two goals and two assists and senior Emma Lopp had two goals and an assist.
Treat got New Albany going early with goals in the first and second minutes. The 'Dogs rolled from there.
Emery Tanksley and Clara Worrall also found the net for New Albany while Layne Burke tallied a trio of assists.
The Bulldogs (2-0) host Charlestown at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
NEW ALBANY 9, BEDFORD NL 0
Bedford NL 0 0 — 0
New Albany 4 5 — 9
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Taylor Treat, 39:00.
NA — Treat (Grace Barber assist), 38:05.
NA — Barber PK, 35:30.
NA — Emma Lopp (Layne Burke), 31:43.
Second half
NA — Barber (Lopp), 38:35.
NA — Lopp (Barber), 37:02.
NA — Emery Tanksley (Alaina Walker-Burke), 34:19.
NA — Treat, 30:11.
NA — Clara Worrall (Burke), 15:39.
GAME STATISTICS
Fouls: BNL 8, NA 6.
Saves: BNL — 6; NA — 5.
Corner kicks: BNL — 2; NA — 5 (Barber 3, Walker 2).
PATRIOTS BLANK PIONEERS
LINCOLN CITY — Then-Class 2A No. 10 Heritage Hills blanked visiting Class A No. 5 Providence 8-0 Saturday.
