BEDFORD — Carley Troutman had a hat trick and an assist to lead Silver Creek to a 9-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in its season-opener, as well as the debut of new coach Brett O'Loughlin, Saturday.
The senior scored all three of her goals in the first half as the Dragons built a 7-0 lead.
Sophomores Lydia Wright and Reese Turner added two goals apiece while seniors Carsyn Sidebottom and McKayla McAninch had one each.
.
SILVER CREEK 9, BEDFORD NL 0
Silver Creek 7 2 — 9
Bedford NL 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC: Carley Troutman (Carsyn Sidebottom), 12th minute
SC: Reese Turner (Troutman), 14th.
SC: Troutman, 26th.
SC: Sidebottom, 27th.
SC: Troutman, 29th.
SC: Turner (Lydia Wright), 37th.
SC: Wright, 39th.
Second half
SC: Wright, 47th.
SC: McKayla McAninch, 52nd.
GAME STATISTICS
Corner kicks: Silver Creek 2, BNL 0.
Offsides: Silver Creek 7, BNL 0.
Fouls: Silver Creek 2, BNL 0.
.
PIONEERS ROLL
CLARKSVILLE — Madaleine Reed, Molly Richards and Kamden Pierce had two goals apiece to lead Providence to a 10-0 triumph over visiting North Harrison in its season-opener Saturday.
Brooklyn Stemle, Alli Wade, Livy Theobald and Josie Bott also found the back of the net for the Pioneers.
HIGHLANDERS WIN
FLOYDS KNOBS — Kendyl Rumple tallied two goals to lead Floyd Central to a 4-1 victory over visiting Forest Park in the debut of new coach Jamie Ochsner on Saturday.
Freshman Cassie Oliver added a goal and an assist while sophomore Pierce Derrington found the net too for the Highlanders. Torri Troutman and Tara Srinivasan notched assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.