BEDFORD — Carley Troutman had a hat trick and an assist to lead Silver Creek to a 9-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in its season-opener, as well as the debut of new coach Brett O'Loughlin, Saturday. 

The senior scored all three of her goals in the first half as the Dragons built a 7-0 lead.

Sophomores Lydia Wright and Reese Turner added two goals apiece while seniors Carsyn Sidebottom and McKayla McAninch had one each. 

SILVER CREEK 9, BEDFORD NL 0 

Silver Creek     7     2 — 9

Bedford NL     0     0 — 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

     SC: Carley Troutman (Carsyn Sidebottom), 12th minute

     SC: Reese Turner (Troutman), 14th.

     SC: Troutman, 26th. 

     SC: Sidebottom, 27th. 

     SC: Troutman, 29th. 

     SC: Turner (Lydia Wright), 37th. 

     SC: Wright, 39th. 

Second half

     SC: Wright, 47th. 

     SC: McKayla McAninch, 52nd. 

GAME STATISTICS

     Corner kicks: Silver Creek 2, BNL 0.

     Offsides: Silver Creek 7, BNL 0.

     Fouls: Silver Creek 2, BNL 0.

PIONEERS ROLL

CLARKSVILLE — Madaleine Reed, Molly Richards and Kamden Pierce had two goals apiece to lead Providence to a 10-0 triumph over visiting North Harrison in its season-opener Saturday. 

Brooklyn Stemle, Alli Wade, Livy Theobald and Josie Bott also found the back of the net for the Pioneers.  

HIGHLANDERS WIN 

FLOYDS KNOBS — Kendyl Rumple tallied two goals to lead Floyd Central to a 4-1 victory over visiting Forest Park in the debut of new coach Jamie Ochsner on Saturday. 

Freshman Cassie Oliver added a goal and an assist while sophomore Pierce Derrington found the net too for the Highlanders. Torri Troutman and Tara Srinivasan notched assists. 

