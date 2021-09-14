SEYMOUR — Torri Troutman's second-half goal, off a feed from Hannah Sakamaki, lifted visiting Floyd Central to a 1-0 win over Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday night.
“This was a game we needed to perform well in," Highlanders head coach Jordan Vejar said. "I am overwhelmed by the character the girls showed tonight to win the small moments in the game. Their resilience led to the reward. It’s amazing to see a player like Hannah, who has battled so much adversity, come right in and make an impact with her team. And I think it made her game-winning assist to Torri that much more special. She deserved that moment and this group deserved a very hard fought win.”
Floyd will host rival New Albany at 8 p.m. Thursday night in a Breast Cancer Awareness contest.
JOHNSTON LEADS DRAGONS OVER LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Olivia Johnston had four goals and two assists to lead host Silver Creek rolled to a 9-0 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.
Bella Scott added a pair of goals while Carsyn Sidebottom had a goal and an assist for the Dragons. Lucy Jones, Bella Scott and Carley Troutman also found the back of the net while Makayla Doherty, McKayla McAninch and Bali Hawkins dished out assists.
"The girls really came out focused and played well," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "We wanted to improve our passing and decision-making and I think we did that tonight. We have to build off of our play tonight and carry that into our game Thursday. We’ve been pretty inconsistent the past two weeks, so hopefully we’ll continue to play like we’re capable of. Olivia Johnston had a very good game tonight. She scored when she needed to and was very unselfish with the ball. Most of our offense runs through her, so when she plays like she did tonight we’ll be successful."
The Dragons (5-2-1) next visit Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
SILVER CREEK 9, SALEM 0
Salem 0 0 — 0
Silver Creek 5 4 — 9
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Olivia Johnston (Makayla Doherty), 4th minute.
SC — Johnston, 5th.
SC — Johnston (Carsyn Sidebottom), 24th.
SC — Lucy Jones (Johnston), 35th.
SC — Bella Scott (McKayla McAninch), 39th.
Second half
SC — Scott (Johnston), 55th.
SC — Johnston (Bali Hawkins), 56th.
SC — Carley Troutman, 63rd.
SC — Sidebottom, 74th.
GAME STATISTIC
Shots on goal: Salem 0, Silver Creek 19.
