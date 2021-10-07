NORTH VERNON — Aliya Utz did it again.
Two nights after netting the game-winning goal in double overtime against Seymour, the New Albany senior defender repeated that feat Thursday night.
Her goal with 2 minutes, 8 seconds to play in the second extra session lifted the Bulldogs to a 2-1 win over Jeffersonville in the Class 3A Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
"Absolutely insane. Almost the exact same shot, just on the opposite side of the field," first-year New Albany coach Rachel Wells said of Utz's goal.
The 'Dogs and Devils played to a 1-1 tie during the regular season and they were tied by the same score at the end of regulation in the rematch.
Kiki Grant's goal at the 20-minute, 29-seconds mark of the first half gave Jeff the early lead.
Taylor Treat got the equalizer for New Albany near the mid-point of the second half.
Neither team scored in the first five-minute OT before Alaina Walker assisted Utz's winner.
"I’m so proud of this team’s ability to dig deep and pull out a win in the postseason," Wells said. "At the beginning of the season we talked about how we don’t have to be at 100 percent from Day One, but we have to be full force by postseason. And I think that’s exactly where we are right now. From our scrimmage with Evansville Memorial to now, we’ve developed into a totally different team. We’re excited to get another chance at Floyd and contend for a sectional final."
Anasha Crowdus had four saves in goal for the Bulldogs (8-6-3), who will face Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final. The Highlanders downed New Albany 3-0 Sept. 16 in the Knobs.
.
CLASS 3A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL
Thursday's semifinal
NEW ALBANY 2, JEFFERSONVILLE 1 (2OTs)
New Albany 0 1 0 1 — 2
Jeffersonville 1 0 0 0 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
J — Kiki Grant, 20:29.
Second half
NA — Taylor Treat, 23:42.
Second OT
NA — Aliya Utz (Alaina Walker assist), 2:08.
Shots on goal: New Albany 6, Jeffersonville 5.
.
FLOYD ROLLS
NORTH VERNON — Dakota Bramer and Kendyl Rumple had two goals and an assist apiece to lead Floyd Central to a 9-0 victory over Bedford North Lawrence in the 3A Jennings County Sectional semifinals Thursday night.
Ava Bandy, Torri Troutman, Morgan Ellis and Ella Fields also found the net for the Highlanders, while Hannah Sakamaki had two assists and Corrina Hohl, Makayla Koch and Alyssa Ochsner added one apiece.
Floyd (9-7) will face New Albany at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final. The Highlanders will be seeking their sixth straight title.
DRAGONS DOWN PANTHERS IN SEMIS
MADISON — Behind a pair of penalty kicks, Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek clipped Corydon Central 3-0 in the semifinals of the Madison Sectional on Thursday night.
Merideth Wilkinson and Lydia Wright both connected on their PKs while Carley Troutman also found the net for the Dragons (13-2-1) will face Madison (8-6-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final. The Cubs clipped the host Warriorettes 2-1 in Thursday's second semi.
"Tonight's win was a very tough, hard-fought win against a quality opponent in Corydon," said Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson, whose team defeated Madison 4-0 back on Aug. 21. "They've improved a lot since last year and they were ready for us last week and again tonight. We had to play a good game to be able to beat them. We were fortunate that some of their miscues happened in the box to give us a penalty kick. We've been practicing those a lot over the past week and it paid off. Merideth and Lydia both stepped up and shot with confidence. And then Carley took another beautiful free kick from about 40 yards that went right over the goalie. Emma Wilcoxson played great in goal and our defense played very well, limiting their scoring chances."
PIONEERS PREVAIL
CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Molly Richards tallied two goals to lead Class A No. 9 Providence to a 5-1 win over Trinity Lutheran in the second semifinal of the Christian Academy Sectional, which was moved to the Pioneers' Sartini Field due to field conditions, on Thursday night.
Madaleine Reed, Brooklyn Stemle and Regan Hinton added one goal and one assist apiece while Ella Boyd also dished out an assist for Providence (10-5-1), which avenged last year's 2-0 loss to the Cougars in the sectional final.
The Pioneers (10-5-1) will face Southwestern at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final. The Rebels ousted Austin 3-1 in Thursday's first semi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.