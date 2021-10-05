NORTH VERNON — Aliya Utz's third goal of the season couldn't have come at a better time Tuesday night.
The New Albany senior defender scored with 3 minutes, 22 seconds to play in the second overtime, lifting the Bulldogs to a 1-0 win over Seymour in the first round of the Class 3A Jennings County Sectional.
The Owls outshot New Albany 14-11, but Anasha Crowdus had 14 saves in goal for the 'Dogs.
New Albany (6-6-3) will next face Jeffersonville (11-2-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday in the first sectional semifinal. The Red Devils advanced with a 5-3 victory over the host Panthers in Tuesday night's second first-round game. The Bulldogs and Jeff played to a 1-1 tie on Sept. 23.
Floyd Central (8-7) and Bedford North Lawrence (0-10) will meet in Thursday's second semi. The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
DRAGONS BLANK PIRATES
MADISON — Carley Troutman tallied three goals and an assist while Olivia Johnston tallied two goals and two assists to lead Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek to a 9-0 win over Charlestown in first round of the Madison Sectional on Tuesday night.
Bella Scott added a goal and an assist while Merideth Wilkinson, Lydia Wright and Sarah Elder also found the net for the Dragons. Makayla Doherty also contributed an assist.
"I was very pleased with the way we played tonight," said Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson, whose team beat the Pirates (3-8) last week 5-0 to complete a perfect Mid-Southern Conference campaign. "We controlled the ball on offense, got a lot of players involved in scoring plays, and everyone contributed off the bench. Our offense was much more efficient than it was last week against Charlestown. We took better shots and we were more accurate. We are starting to attack and score in different ways, which is something we've been working on. It was nice to get the first game sectional jitters out and now we can focus on Corydon for Thursday."
The Dragons (12-2-1) will face Corydon Central (9-2-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the first sectional semifinal. Creek beat the Panthers 3-1 on Sept. 28.
The winners of Wednesday night's matches between Scottsburg and Salem, as well as Madison and North Harrison, will meet in Thursday's second semi. The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
CLASS 2A MADISON SECTIONAL
Tuesday's first-round match
SILVER CREEK 9, CHARLESTOWN 0
Silver Creek 7 2 — 9
Charlestown 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Olivia Johnston (Bella Scott), 5th minute.
SC — Scott, 8th.
SC — Johnston (Makayla Doherty), 10th.
SC — Merideth Wilkinson penalty kick, 22nd.
SC — Carley Troutman, 23rd.
SC — Troutman (Johnston), 32nd.
SC — Lydia Wright (Johnston), 35th.
Second half
SC — Sarah Elder (Troutman), 41st.
SC — Troutman, 64th.
Shots on goal: SC 22, Charlestown 1
REED, RICHARDS FUEL PIONEERS' WIN
NEW ALBANY — Madaleine Reed and Molly Richards each had hat tricks to lead Class A No. 9 Providence to an 8-0 win over the host Warriors in the first round CAI Sectional on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Alli Wade added two goals and an assist while Brooklyn Stemle tallied a trio of assists and Regan Hinton had two for the Pioneers.
Providence (9-5-1) will take on Trinity Lutheran (7-8) at about 7 p.m. Thursday night in the second sectional semifinal. The Pioneers previously clipped the Cougars 8-1 on Aug. 16.
Thursday's first semi will be Austin (1-12) against Southwestern (1-7) at 5 p.m. The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
