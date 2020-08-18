BEDFORD — Anna Wright had a hat trick while Natalie Day tallied two goals and an assist to lead Silver Creek to a 5-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in the season-opener for both Saturday.
The Dragons built a 4-0 halftime lead on the Stars and cruised from there.
"After a sluggish first 15 to 20 minutes we really stepped up our play and finished the half with four goals. I attribute that to our conditioning. While we were a little tired ourselves we were definitely in better shape, and it showed. We were able to string some passes together to break down their defense, which led to some nice goal scoring opportunities," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "Our entire team played well, from our goalie all the way up the field to our forwards. Anna Wright looked like her old self after missing all of last season. She played very well in her return.
"I was so happy for the team to be able to get out and play an official game. ... I really didn’t think we’d get to this point, but here we are. The girls have worked so hard in the offseason to get ready for today, and the rest of the season, so it was just awesome to get real game action."
Sydney Leddon and Carley Troutman also dished out assists for the Dragons, who received six saves from goalie Megan Ekart.
Silver Creek (1-0) will host Providence at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. It will be the Dragons' Senior Night.
SILVER CREEK 5, BEDFORD NL 0
Silver Creek 4 1 — 5
Bedford NL 0 0 — 0
GAME STATISTICS
Goals: Silver Creek — Anna Wright 3, Natalie Day 2.
Assists: Silver Creek — Day, Sydney Leddon, Carley Troutman.
Shots on goal: SC 14, BNL 6.
Saves: Silver Creek — Megan Ekart 6.
Records: Silver Creek 1-0, BNL 0-1.
Junior varsity: Silver Creek 5 (Jordyn Hall 2, Rosie Grady 2, Emma Wilcoxson), BNL 0.
PIONEERS CLIP LADY CATS
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 6 Providence stormed back in the second half to beat 2A No. 15 North Harrison 3-1 Saturday in the season-opener for both at Murphy Stadium.
The Pioneers fell behind 1-0 in the first half as the Lady Cats converted a penalty kick.
"I was very proud of the way (goalie) Sydney Waldron responded after the foul. It's always tough giving up a goal like that. The team rallying behind her was a great moment for us," Providence coach Brett Bass said.
The Pioneers got rolling in the second half. Lauren Castleberry notched the equalizer before Regan Hinton netted the go-ahead goal.
"(Lauren), she's just a hard-worker on the soccer field. She had a great turn and finished it," Bass said. "Regan was the adjustment at halftime we made. She was a difference-maker when we put her up the field more."
Providence added some insurance when Kate Weber scored off Maci Hoskins' assist.
"This was the team goal we were all proud of as a coaching staff," Bass said.
"We were a bit sloppy in the first half, but it was positive going into halftime. The credit goes to the girls, they made the adjustments we gave them and they put their best foot forward. It's a great win against a solid north Harrison team that is very well-coached. We have a lot of work to do still, but a great way for us to start the year."
The Pioneers visit Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
PROVIDENCE 3, NORTH HARRISON 1
North Harrison 1 0 — 1
Providence 0 3 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NH — Penalty kick.
Second half
P — Lauren Castleberry.
P — Regan Hinton.
P — Kate Weber (Maci Hoskins).
