SELLERSBURG — Sophie Rouster’s last-minute goal, off a free kick, lifted Class 2A No. 14 Silver Creek to a 2-1 victory over visiting New Albany in girls' soccer action Tuesday night at Hunter Station Pizza Stadium.
Jordan Lewis had the Dragons’ other goal, off an assist from Lucy Jones, in the win.
Raegan Cook recorded six saves between the pipes for Silver Creek (5-1), which will host 3A No. 20 Floyd Central (5-1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday night. At the same time, the Bulldogs (3-3) will host Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash at Green Valley.
