GIRLS' SOCCER: Sectional title streak likely to continue

Teams from Clark and Floyd counties have combined to win a sectional title every year since 2002.
That trend is likely to continue this season. While Floyd Central and Providence are reigning champions, several other area squads — Jeffersonville, New Albany and Silver Creek, to name a few — could contend for titles this fall.
One thing those teams have in common is they all have very good players. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five local players to watch this season.
GRACE BARBER, NEW ALBANY
The senior midfielder/forward topped the team in goals (19) and points (43) while ranking third in assists (five) for the Bulldogs, who went 9-3-2 last season, en route to making the All-Hoosier Hills Conference team.
The recent Bellarmine University commit started her final season with two goals and an assist in Tuesday night’s 7-0 win at North Harrison.
“This is our last year,” Barber said in the preseason. “We haven’t won a sectional yet, so we hope it’s our big year to win and take it as far as we can go and just take it game-by-game and do the best that we can.”
DAKOTA BRAMER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior midfielder, who was named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-District 4 second team last year, will play an even larger role this season after the Highlanders lost seven starters to graduation.
If Floyd is going to make a run at its fifth straight sectional title it will likely be behind Bramer.
“Dakota is a very consistent player. She has a calming and controlling effect on whatever team she is on, regardless if we are playing 5 v 5, 7 v 7, or 11 v 11,” Highlanders head coach Lewie Stevens said. “She doesn’t waste her touches and distributes the ball extremely well. She is quietly spectacular. She’ll play in the center of the field for us, probably alternating between a holding mid and attacking mid. ... Dakota is subtle and efficient.”
OLIVIA CLIVE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior midfielder helped the Red Devils reach the Class 3A Seymour Sectional final last year. This season she’s one of 10 returning starters for a team that hopes for a breakthrough.
So far, so good. Jeff has won its first two matches by a combined score of 13-0.
“We expect her to be that playmaker we need to be successful. Olivia created a lot of scoring opportunities last season for other players like Lily Haire, our leading scorer, and Olivia Jones,” Red Devils coach Jason Crane said. “I would say that we need her to continue to deliver great set pieces when we get into scoring positions, (i.e.) free kicks and corner kicks.”
REGAN HINTON, PROVIDENCE
The sophomore midfielder will play a much larger role this season after the Pioneers graduated their top four scorers from last year.
“The expectation is for her to lead and be more vocal,” Providence coach Brett Bass said. “She’s a wonderful soccer player, now it’s just about her expressing her personality and leadership on the field.”
She did that in the Pioneers’ season-opener, scoring a goal in their win at North Harrison.
ANNA WRIGHT, SILVER CREEK
The senior midfielder missed all of last season with an ACL injury. She looks to pick up where she left off in 2018, when she was second on the team in goals (15), assists (seven) and points (37) to her older sister, Alyssa, who’s now at Southern Indiana.
“For Anna, I’m just so proud of her for everything she’s done to be able to work to get herself back to where she was eligible to be able to play this year,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. “She was really hoping to be able to play the club season in the spring, but then the club season didn’t happen. But it may have worked out for the best so that way she didn’t try to rush it. She’s fully cleared, both legs are strong, when we do our conditioning drills and things like that she’s at the front, which is right where she was before she got hurt. Expecting big things for her really this year.”
The Western Kentucky University commit has four goals in her team’s first three matches, all victories.
“I’m so glad to be back, I hated being out for so long, it was awful, but I’m glad to be back and I’m going to go hard this year, because I couldn’t go hard last year,” Wright said in the preseason.
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Jason Carter (first season).
• LAST SEASON: Did not field a team.
• VARSITY PLAYERS: Heidi Chester (GK/D, Sr.); Kristin Hagan (Sr.); Natasha Leffler (Sr.); Gracie Murphy (D, Sr.); Bailee McKean (D, Jr.); Gabby Watkins (MF, So.); Alexis Mendez (D, So.); Merilyn Sanchez (MF/D, So.).
• NEWCOMERS: Echo Brading (GK/M, Fr.); Jacie Whitmer (S/MF, Fr.); Maria Messer (D, Fr.); Anna Almeciga (S/MF, Fr.); Riley Nethery (D, Fr.); Ashlyn Moore (D, Fr.); Aubrey Brown (MF/D, Fr.); Aubrey Walters (MF, Fr.); Emily Almeciga (S/MF, Fr.); Kassie Propes (MF, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pirates are back after not fielding a team last year. Much of that is due to the fact that they have 10 freshmen. Murphy is one of the returnees from the last team.
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Lewie Stevens (22nd season).
• LAST SEASON: 13-5-2 (5-0-2 in the Hoosier Hills Conference); won the Class 3A Seymour Sectional before losing 2-0 to Castle in the Bloomington South Regional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: Katie Yankey (M); Audrey Brumfield (F); Olivia Hartz (M/D); Marlea Ferber (D); Spencer Freiberger (F/M); Celia Dutton (M); Shelby Smith (GK); Sesan Mesfin (M/F).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Maria Hopper (F, Sr.); Emily Polk (MF/FB, Sr.); Dakota Bramer (MF, Jr.); Ava Bandy (D, Jr.); Hannah Sakamaki (D, Jr.); Emma Martin (D, Jr.); Corrina Hohl (F, Jr.); Kendyl Rumple (MF, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Maddie Baker (MF, Jr.); Keata Mae Robinson-Horsely (F, Fr.); Meranna Wilkerson (D, Fr.); Kylie Koch (GK, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: This is a “rebuilding” year, according to Stevens. The Highlanders return only four starters — Bramer, Rumple, Bandy and Sakamaki — from a team that won the program’s 15th sectional title and its fourth in a row last year.
• STEVENS SAYS: “We lost a lot of big contributors from last year’s senior class (seven starters). We lost one returning starter to a spring injury and one projected starter to a summer injury. Both are out for the season. Another key returning player opted not to play this season so we are really getting a look at a lot of new players.”
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Jason Crane (sixth season at Jeff, 18th overall).
• LAST SEASON: 6-7 (3-4 in HHC); lost 5-1 to Floyd Central in the Class 3A Seymour Sectional final.
• KEY LOSS: Blake Schremp (OB).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Tania Boswell (CB, Sr.); Olivia Jones (CMF, Sr.); Tiara Jones (F, Sr.); Kendra Salazar (F/CB, Sr.); Olivia Clive (MF, Jr.); Lilly Haire (F, Jr.); Addison Duran (GK, Jr.); Savana Foreman (OB, Jr.); Sydney Foreman (OMF, Jr.); liliana Gonzalez (OMF, Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Jaidyn Calvert (F/MF, Fr.); Hannah Magruder (MF, Fr.); Elle Marble (OB, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: This could be a breakthrough season for the Red Devils, who return 10 starters from a team that lost to Floyd in the sectional final. Jeff outscored its first two foes by a combined score of 13-0.
• CRANE SAYS: ”The girls have come a long way from last year already and it has been great to see them improve so much in the short time and this season hopefully we can turn some heads.”
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Drew Stein (second season).
• LAST SEASON: 9-3-2 (5-2 in HHC); lost 3-0 to Floyd Central in the first round of the Class 3A Seymour Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Londyn Riley (M/D); Jessica Renner (GK/D); Maddy Myers (M/F); Bella Crist (D/M/F); Hannah Lynch (D/M).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Grace Barber (M/F, Sr.); Emma Lopp (M/F, Sr.); Emery Tanksley (M/F, Sr.); Clara Worrall (D, Sr.); Layne Burke (M/D, Sr.); Elise Gordon (F, Sr.); Taylor Treat (M/F, Jr.); Hadley Thompson (M/D, Jr.); Aliya Utz (D, Jr.); Landri White (D, Jr.); Marley Tate (F, Jr.); Kaydence Kaiser (D/M, So.); Alaina Walker (MF, So.)
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Sierra Zamorano (GK, So.); Madison Shimfessel (MF, So.); Natalie Saydera (M/F, So.).
• OUTLOOK: This could be a big season for the Bulldogs, who return seven starters from last season and open their new field. Back to lead the way are four of the team’s top five scorers — Barber (19 goals, 5 assists, 43 points), Lopp (13 goals, 9 assists, 35 points), Treat (5 goals, 7 assists, 17 points) and Burke (5 goals, 4 assists, 14 points). This team should make a run at the program’s first sectional title since 2012.
• STEIN SAYS: “This is only my second year, but I tell everybody that this is the greatest group of kids at New Albany. They’re such a great group of girls, I don’t have any issues with any of them.”
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Brett Bass (second season)
• LAST SEASON: 9-5-4; won the Class A Providence Sectional before losing in penalty kicks to Oldenburg Academy in the Forest Park Regional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: Avery Stumler (F); Lauren Lindquist (MF); Carlie Miiller (M); Kaylee Kaiser (F); Claire Culwell (D); Stephanie Koopman (M); Maria Popson (D); Sydney Barron (D); Brigid Welch (GK).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Mia Duggins (D, Sr.); Lauren Castleberry (F, Sr.); Kayce Quinn (GK, Sr.); Emily Kemp (MF, Sr.); Lauren McCombs (F, Jr.); Regan Hinton (MF, So.); Madaleine Reed (D, So.); Brooklyn Stemle (D, So.); Kate Weber (F, So.); Maci Hoskins (F, So.); Avery Miiller (MF, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Erika Vaughn (D, Jr.); Caelea Graf (GK, So.); Isabelle Frey (F, So.); Sydney Waldron (D, Fr.); Alli Wade (F, Fr.); Jillian Hinton (MF, Fr.); Nina Kruer (D, Fr.); Kate Simmons (GK/D, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pioneers graduated their top four scorers — Stumler (47 points), Carlie Miiller (35), Kaiser (18), Koopman (7) — from the team that won the program’s fifth sectional title in six years and 12th overall. Still, talent remains with the return of five starters — Duggins, Castleberry, Hinton, Reed and Stemle.
• BASS SAYS: “The ladies are looking forward to the season with the reworking of the team after graduating nine seniors. There’s a lot of potential with this group, but the ladies know they have ways to go from where they want to be as a team.”
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Patrick Anderson (10th season)
• LAST SEASON: 7-9 (3-2 in Mid-Southern Conference); lost 3-0 to eventual champion North Harrison in the first round of the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Mazden Ragland (D); Chloe Smith (D); Elayna Balingit (D).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Megan Ekart (G, Sr.); Meredith Antz (MF, Sr.); Natalie Day (MF, Sr.); Anna Wright (MF, Sr.); Emma Long (MF, Sr.); Sarah Elder (D, Jr.); Merideth Wilkinson (D, Jr.); Carley Troutman (MF/F, So.); Olivia Johnston (F/G, So.); Sydney Leddon (MF, So.); Emma Wilcoxson (MF/G, So.); McKayla McAninch (MF, So.); Riley Mayer (D, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Jordyn Hall (D, Jr.); Layken Kochert (D, Fr.); Rosie Grady (MF, Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons suffered through an injury-marred campaign in 2019. They appear ripe for a rebound with the return of nine players who’ve started. Leading the way are Wright, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, and Day, who only played in 10 matches last year, and Ekart, who saw action in only six games in 2019. Johnston, who had seven goals last year, is the team’s top-returning scorer.
• ANDERSON SAYS: ”I expect us to be much better than last season. We had more injuries than anyone could have ever imagined. If everyone stays healthy we have the chance to have a very good season. We had a lot of girls that we expected to be role players last year that had to step up, start and play very meaningful minutes throughout the season. All of those players gained some very valuable game experience that they will be able to look back upon this season. We have 12 new players this year, including eight freshmen, and they have all been pushing our returning players in practice. I expect to see the competition in practice paying off in games as we progress through the season.”