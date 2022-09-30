SELLERSBURG — Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek downed Charlestown 8-0 to cap off another unbeaten Mid-Southern Conference campaign Thursday night.
Senior Olivia Johnston and sophomore Jordan Lewis tallied two goals and two assists apiece while senior Carsyn Sidebottom also had a pair of goals for the Dragons.
Lydia Wright added a goal and an assist while Carley Troutman also found the net. Additionally, Makayla Doherty and Sydney Leddon dished out one assist apiece.
"Great night for our seniors," Silver Creek coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "They have had great careers here and have had a lot of success. Hats off to coach Pat Anderson, he made it easy for me to coach these girls. I was really happy for Olivia and Carley and Carsyn, that they got scores tonight. They have really poured their souls out for this team. Now we move on to sectionals and a really tough Scottsburg team."
The Dragons (14-2, 6-0) will face the host Warriorettes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a first-round match of the Scottsburg Sectional.
