MADISON — Silver Creek captured its second straight sectional title — and fourth in five years — in dramatic fashion Saturday night.
Carley Troutman's successful penalty kick in sudden death of a shootout gave the 11th-ranked Dragons a 1-0 win over the host Cubs in the Class 2A Madison Sectional final.
Silver Creek (14-2-1) will host third-ranked Evansville Memorial (16-3-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in a regional semifinal.
The Dragons defeated the Cubs 4-0 back on Aug. 21, but the rematch was much closer.
The two teams played to a scoreless standoff through 80 minutes of regulation and two 5-minute OT periods to set up the winner-take-all shootout.
After five shots apiece the two were still deadlocked, this time at 3-3 thanks to PKs by Olivia Johnston, Sarah Elder and Lydia Wright, to set up a sudden-victory situation. Silver Creek goalie Emma Wilcoxson made a save on Madison's sixth shot before Troutman buried hers to clinch the victory.
"What a game!" Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "First I need to give credit to Madison and their coach Janet Hertz. They had a great game plan against us and executed it very well. They took us out of what we wanted to do and it really limited our possession and quality shots on goal. Our girls played very well and tried to find openings, but we really couldn't get anything going offensively. On defense we were solid, limiting them to just a few shots on goal. Overtime went just like regulation, neither team could find a way to score.
"We've spent a lot of time over the past week preparing for PKs and it paid off. Our girls were ready for the PK shootout and Emma Wilcoxson was awesome in goal. She made two saves when we really needed them — one at the end of the first round of PKs and the second to start sudden death. Her saves allowed Lydia Wright to send it to sudden death and Carley Troutman to win it for us. I am so proud of the way the girls fought for the entire game to be able to win another sectional title."
