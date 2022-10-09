Silver Creek advanced to this week's regional round with a 3-1 win Saturday over Corydon Central to claim the Class 2A Sectional 31 title.
Silver Creek(17-2) had three players find the back of the net Saturday, with Olivia Johnston starting the scoring in the 12th minute on an assist from Makayla Doherty.
Carly Troutman scored the second Silver Creek goal of the game in the 31st minute, with Johnston setting her up with the assist.
Silver Creek's third goal came from Carson Sidebottom, who scored in the 50th minute. Bali Hawkins assisted on the goal.
Corydon Central's goal came on a penalty kick, which Silver Creek coach Brett O'Loughlin said was one of the few mistakes the team made Saturday.
O'Loughlin said the team's game plan was to control the ball and possession, which Silver Creek accomplished.
"We took fewer shots this game because we were focused on being patient," he said. "I am extremely proud of our girls for buying into our system. For a lot of these kids it’s an old hat winning a sectional so it can be easy to become complacent. They have stayed focused on the mission."
The Lady Dragons advance to the regionals where they'll play the Memorial Tigers at 7 p.m. Thursday in Evansville.
