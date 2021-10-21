GIRLS' SOCCER: Simmons has become a goal-stopper for Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — To first-year Providence coach Trevor Black, it’s no coincidence that his team’s current eight-match win streak began when Kate Simmons took over full-time in goal.
“She’s stepped up in a big way,” Black said of the 5-foot-9 sophomore. “She is very, very good already. We have a lot to work on, but I can’t wait to see where she is at the end of two more years. The sky’s the limit, really, for her.”
That’s high praise, but Simmons earned it last week. She won a pair of penalty-kick shootouts to help the Pioneers capture their fifth regional title, and first since 2012.
“I’m super-excited to go to semistate and I think we can do really well there,” Simmons said moments after last Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Forest Park in a Class A regional final at Murphy Stadium. “I think we can make it to state this year.”
If ninth-ranked Providence (13-5-1) can knock off No. 1 Heritage Christian (13-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Seymour Semistate, the Pioneers will earn the third trip in program history to the IHSAA State Finals. It won’t be easy, though. The Eagles, who play many of the top teams in the Indianapolis area during the regular season, have outscored their four foes 34-1 so far in the postseason.
However given Simmons’ meteoric rise, anything appears possible.
After seeing a lot of action on the JV, along with some limited time on the varsity as a freshman, Simmons began this season as a starting defender for the Pioneers.
Around midseason, though, starting keeper Caelea Graf suffered a finger injury in practice, opening the door for Simmons.
“I played some for the Providence Development League, Future Blue, and played goalie pretty much there,” she said. “Then freshman year I played some JV goalie, but I also played center back on varsity. I just got more training in over the summer and that’s kind of how it started.”
Black brought Simmons along slowly, though, putting her in goal during the second half of matches in which the Pioneers were ahead.
“When I started figuring out that she could give us some reps back there, when we were playing those teams where we got ahead a little bit early I started putting her in for a half, and she just did so well,” he recalled.
Simmons made her first start in goal during Sept. 25’s home match against Evansville Central. She had 13 saves in the Pioneers’ 2-1 win.
“It was kind of nerve-racking since I haven’t played a lot this season, but I just kind of got used to it and started getting into it,” said Simmons, who has been between the pipes every match since for Providence.
In 14 matches, and 560 minutes in goal, Simmons has made 68 saves while allowing only five goals.
“I think I can react well and kind of anticipate where the ball is going,” she said. “And then my height, obviously, is an asset. I can jump up and catch the ball pretty well.”
“She’s got the size and the length,” Black added.
In addition to the measurables, Simmons also has immeasurables, according to her coach.
“The thing about her is she’s had such a great attitude the whole time,” Black, a goalkeeping specialist, said. “She’s always been ready for whatever I’ve thrown at her. I even threw her up at center-attacking mid one time and she had no complaints. She went up there, she uses her length, she uses her technical ability just to try to help her teammates out. She accepted the goalie role and since then it’s been a pretty solid decision from her and I and the coaching staff to make sure we keep building off that and keep making this run.”
It was a run that started with three straight wins to close the regular season before the Pioneers rolled to the Christian Academy Sectional title, outscoring their three foes 22-1 as Simmons and Graf split time in goal.
Then last Wednesday, Simmons had 16 saves — allowing only one goal during 94 minutes of action and only one successful penalty kick in the shootout — in Providence’s 2-1 triumph over Switzerland County in the regional semifinals.
Three days later, Simmons was back in the same position after the Pioneers and Rangers were tied 1-all after 94 minutes. In the shootout, both teams hit their first shot before Forest Park missed its subsequent three — two of which were stopped by Simmons.
“I was really nervous, but my coach told me to not guess where they were trying to go and just to react, and that’s what I did,” she said afterward. “I can kind of tell which way they are going to go. If they turn their hips, they’re probably going to go to my right. Then if they don’t, they’re probably going to go to my left. I tried to base it off of that as best as I could and then just went with it.”
Simmons’ final save, a diving effort to her right, set off an on-field celebration that continued as the team posed for pictures with the regional trophy. As that was taking place, Black couldn’t help but look to the future when it came to Simmons.
“She’s only a sophomore,” he said, “she’s got a lot more room to grow.”