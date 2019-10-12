CLARKSVILLE — After a slow start, Providence responded to take down Trinity Lutheran 1-0 in Saturday night's Class A Providence Sectional final.
The first half was mostly a wash. Neither team could really get established, and neither really dominated possession nor field position. Things changed quickly a minute into the second half, when Providence gained the advantage with an Avery Stumler goal.
"I saw the chance, went past her, saw the opening and I just took it," Stumler said of her sectional-winning goal. "They came out stronger than we expected. It took us some time to get in our game and our speed of play. We all wanted it so bad, it's the seniors' last time playing on this field, our last sectional and this group is like a family to us. Each game in the sectional was really hard, but we gave it out all and put it all out there and we got the result we wanted."
The Pioneers dominated possession after they took the lead en route to their third straight sectional title.
"Outside of our slow start, I thought we played pretty dominant," Providence coach Brett Bass said. "Our finishing just wasn't there today and we thought we could of played a little better there. Winning the sectional feels good. I'm happy for the girls now we're just looking forward to regionals."
The seventh-ranked Pioneers (9-4-4) will face Oldenburg Academy (10-4-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the first semifinal of the Forest Park Regional. Eleventh-ranked Vincennes Rivet (12-6-1) will take on No. 9 Evansville Day (14-2-1) in the second semi. The final is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
"I feel good heading into regional," Bass said. "I think the games will be a lot more wide open, teams won't sit back as much on us and that will really help us out by opening up the game more for us. We're excited to see who we get. We'll take the challenge on and go from there."
"I think we have a few things to work on," Stumler added. "We will be ready. I know we really want this and we know we have a chance."
