GIRLS' SOCCER: Tigers down Dragons

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek gave up three early goals as visiting Evansville Memorial rolled to a 5-0 win in a Class 2A regional semifinal Wednesday night.
The third-ranked Tigers (17-3-1), who have won four state titles, will face Jasper (8-10) at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the regional final at Washington.
The loss ended the season for the 11th-ranked Dragons (14-3-1), who were coming off their second straight sectional title — and fourth in five years.
“We knew in order for us to have a chance, we had to pack our defense. We knew they were going to get shots off, but we wanted there to be a lot of blue jerseys between them and the goal,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. “That was our game plan, to pack it in and make it a 1-0, 2-0 type game, and that way in the second half we’re only down one or two.”
Memorial, however, tallied three first-half goals before tacking on two more after intermission to account for the final margin.
Early on, the Dragons packed their defense in front of junior goalkeeper Emma Wilcoxson, but the Tigers came out attacking.
Creek kept the Tigers, who dominated possession, from scoring early. The shutout didn’t last, though.
A hand-ball violation on the Dragons set up a free kick by Ella Hamner. The Tigers’ junior midfielder, who came in with 23 goals to her credit, kicked a 35-yard rocket that flew past Wilcoxson and into the net, giving Memorial a 1-0 lead with 30 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first half.
“We knew they were deadly with their free kicks,” Anderson said of the Tigers, who have outscored their opponents 105-16 so far this season.
Less than three minutes later, Memorial got another goal as junior midfielder Rylie Williams pushed a crossing pass into the net for a 2-0 lead.
With the Dragons having trouble mounting an offensive threat, the Tigers made it 3-0 when senior forward Mary Louise Campbell dribbled into the penalty box and pushed a shot past Wilcoxson at the 22:35 mark.
“Emma did a great job,” Anderson said. “We told her she would have to make plays and make saves. She was communicating, she was punting the ball well, all the things we asked her to do. The goals that they got, I don’t know if any of our keepers could have saved them. The shots were that well-placed.”
The Tigers kept attacking while Wilcoxson and the Silver Creek defense stiffened, but zero shots on goal left the Dragons down by three at the break.
“I told the girls at halftime there were times we did it perfectly. We did everything we wanted to do, but they’re a really good team, and they had a couple of breakthroughs,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to give them credit for making plays through the pressure we were putting on them.”
In the second half Silver Creek looked to its potent offense, that had helped the Dragons win 10 straight matches coming into the regional semifinal.
In turn, that allowed the Tigers to put more pressure on Wilcoxson. The visitors made the most of it. At the 32:10 mark, junior midfielder Kennedy Neighbors took advantage of traffic in front of the net to score, making it 4-0.
“We knew if we packed it in our scoring chances would be slim,” said Anderson, whose team came in having outscored its opponents 78-9 this season. “We just couldn’t get the ball to where we needed it to be.”
The Tigers would add one more goal in the final minutes just prior to Wilcoxson, and the Silver Creek seniors, leaving the pitch for substitutions as the home crowd cheered wildly.
“I felt we played a good soccer match, but Memorial is kind of on a different level,” Anderson said. “They’re the best team we’ve played this year. We have no reason to hang our heads.”
A chant of “Thank you seniors” filled the air as the match — and the season — came to a close.
“These seniors have been a part of two great teams and we’re going to miss them,” Anderson added.
.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
Wednesday night’s semifinal at Silver Creek
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Evansville Memorial 3 2 — 5
Silver Creek 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
EM — Ella Hamner, 30:29.
EM — Rylie Williams 27:20.
EM — MaryLouise Campbell, 22:35.
Second half
EM — Kennedy Neighbors, 32:10.
EM — Jenna Bersch, 12:30.