SCOTTSBURG — Carley Troutman had a goal and an assist to lead 2A No. 13 Silver Creek to a 2-0 triumph over the host Warriorettes in a first-round match of the Scottsburg Sectional on Tuesday night. 

Makayla Doherty had the other goal for the Dragons (15-2). 

"We played well, but need to slow down a little. We missed a lot of chances," Silver Creek coach Brett O'Loughlin said. 

The Dragons will face Charlestown (6-6-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal. 

The Pirates earned their spot in the semis in thrilling fashion, outlasting North Harrison in a shootout in Tuesday's first match. 

The Lady Cats took the early lead with a first-half goal, but Charlestown evened it up in the second half. It remained tied 1-all through regulation and a pair of overtime periods. 

In the shootout, the Pirates outscored North Harrison 3-1 thanks to the goalkeeping of Hannah Burns. 

Silver Creek downed Charlestown 8-0 last week. 

CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL

Match 1: Charlestown, 2, North Harrison 1 (3-1 in penalty kicks), Tuesday

Match 2: Silver Creek 2, Scottsburg 0, Tuesday

Match 3: Charlestown (6-6-1) vs. Silver Creek (15-2), 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Match 4: Corydon Central (10-4) vs. Salem (1-13-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. Saturday 

