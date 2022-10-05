SCOTTSBURG — Carley Troutman had a goal and an assist to lead 2A No. 13 Silver Creek to a 2-0 triumph over the host Warriorettes in a first-round match of the Scottsburg Sectional on Tuesday night.
Makayla Doherty had the other goal for the Dragons (15-2).
"We played well, but need to slow down a little. We missed a lot of chances," Silver Creek coach Brett O'Loughlin said.
The Dragons will face Charlestown (6-6-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal.
The Pirates earned their spot in the semis in thrilling fashion, outlasting North Harrison in a shootout in Tuesday's first match.
The Lady Cats took the early lead with a first-half goal, but Charlestown evened it up in the second half. It remained tied 1-all through regulation and a pair of overtime periods.
In the shootout, the Pirates outscored North Harrison 3-1 thanks to the goalkeeping of Hannah Burns.
Silver Creek downed Charlestown 8-0 last week.
CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Match 1: Charlestown, 2, North Harrison 1 (3-1 in penalty kicks), Tuesday
Match 2: Silver Creek 2, Scottsburg 0, Tuesday
Match 3: Charlestown (6-6-1) vs. Silver Creek (15-2), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Match 4: Corydon Central (10-4) vs. Salem (1-13-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. Saturday
