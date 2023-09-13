 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

GIRLS' SOCCER: Twenty to watch

Soccer balls have been bouncing around Clark and Floyd counties for nearly a month now.

So as we head into the homestretch of the season, let’s take a look at 20 players to watch the rest of the way.

EMILY ALMECIGA, CHARLESTOWN

sfc7.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central senior defender Greenley Burke settles a ball during a match against Seymour last season.

The senior midfielder had a strong junior season for the Pirates. Through only six matches, Almeciga recorded four goals, two assists and 10 points in 2022.

GREENLEY BURKE, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior is coming off a solid junior season in which she recorded four assists (which tied for third on the team). The wing defender has helped the Class 3A No. 18 Highlanders (7-1-2) allow only nine goals through the first 10 matches of the season. She’s also accumulated a goal, three assists and five points.

MAKAYLA DOHERTY, SILVER CREEK

The junior had a solid sophomore season, tallying two goals, four assists and eight points. So far this season the midfielder has accumulated two goals, four assists and eight points for the 2A No. 17 Dragons (7-2).

MD.jpg

Silver Creek’s Makayla Doherty volleys a ball in a match earlier this season.

“For us, everything goes through her,” Silver Creek coach Brett O’Loughlin said. “She is our quarterback. She is excellent on the ball, makes great decisions and great passes. If they awarded assists-to-assists she would be on every score.”

KIKI GANT, SILVER CREEK

The speedy senior wing has four goals, four assists and 12 points through the first nine matches of the season.

ELLA HIGBIE, NEW ALBANY

EllaH.jpg

New Albany sophomore Ella Higbie shoots, and scores, one of her three goals during the Bulldogs’ season-opening 8-0 victory over visiting Austin on Tuesday.

The junior midfielder/forward is coming off a solid sophomore season in which she ranked second on the squad in goals (11) and points (26) while ranking third in assists (four). So far this season, Higbie has 10 goals, two assists and 22 points — all first on the team — through the first 10 matches.

LUCY JONES, SILVER CREEK

The junior midfielder is coming off a solid sophomore season in which she compiled one goal, three assists and five points. So far this season Jones ranks second on the squad in goals (seven) and points (16).

KYLIE KOCH, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior goalkeeper is coming off a strong junior season in which she allowed 21 goals while recording 113 saves in 1,310 minutes between the pipes. So far this season, Koch has posted three clean sheets in 440 minutes of action.

Floyd Central senior Kylie Koch leaps to make a save during the Highlanders’ 2-2 tie at Providence on Tuesday night.

MAKAYLA KOCH, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior anchors the Highlanders’ defense at center-back. She also has a goal, two assists and four points.

JORDAN LEWIS, SILVER CREEK

The junior striker is coming off a solid sophomore season in which she tallied three goals, two assists and eight points while playing in only five matches. So far this season Lewis leads the team in goals (15) and points (31).

“Jordan Lewis is certainly one of the best, if not the best, striker in the area,” O’Loughlin said. “She is physically dominant and hits an extremely hard and well-placed ball.”

REBECA LOPEZ, NEW ALBANY

RLopez.jpg

New Albany’s Rebeca Lopez tallied a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-1 win over Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday.

The senior forward is coming off an outstanding junior season in which she topped the ‘Dogs in goals (13) and points (29) while also ranking fourth in assists (three). So far this season she has eight goals, an assist and 17 points — all of which rank second on the squad.

HANNAH MAGRUDER, JEFFERSONVILLE

The senior midfielder, who earned All-Hoosier Hills Conference accolades last season, is a vital contributor for the Red Devils. The University of Indianapolis-commit had two goals and four points through the team’s first two matches.

HannahMagruder.jpg (copy)

Jeffersonville’s Hannah Magruder dribbles the ball during the Red Devils’ match at Silver Creek earlier this season.

CASSIE OLIVER, FLOYD CENTRAL

The sophomore forward is coming off a fabulous freshman season in which she tied for the team lead in assists (five) while ranking second in goals (12) and assists (29). So far this season she leads the Highlanders in assists (seven) while also tallying two goals and 11 points.

KAMDEN PIERCE, PROVIDENCE

The diminutive sophomore forward is coming off a fabulous freshman season for the Class A No. 1 Pioneers. She scored a team-high 21 goals while ranking second on the squad in assists (15) and points (57) on her way to earning All-District 4 honors from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.

9-5-23_FloydCentral@Providence_GSoc_73889_.jpg (copy)

Providence sophomore Kamden Pierce drives a corner kick during the Pioneers’ 2-2 tie against visiting Floyd Central earlier this season. She had 21 goals, 15 assists and 57 points as a freshman.

MOLLY RICHARDS, PROVIDENCE

The junior midfielder is the second half of the Pioneers’ dynamic duo (with Pierce). Last season she paced the Pioneers in points (59) and assists (25) while ranking second in goals (17) on her way to garnering honorable mention All-State recognition, and All-District 4 honors, from the ISCA.

SIAN ROGERS, JEFFERSONVILLE

The senior defender earned All-HHC accolades last season.

CAMMY SEARS, SILVER CREEK

The sophomore anchors the Dragons’ defense at center-back.

“She makes great decisions and is calm under pressure,” O’Loughlin said. “We count on her to lead and organize the defense.”

KATE SIMMONS, PROVIDENCE

The senior goalkeeper is coming off a strong junior campaign in which she allowed only 15 goals (a 1.297 goals allowed average) while recording 86 saves in 925 minutes of action.

COOPER STIEFVATER, FLOYD CENTRAL

9-5-23_FloydCentral@Providence_GSoc_73606_.jpg

Floyd Central freshman Cooper Stiefvater controls the ball during the Highlanders’ 2-2 tie at Providence on Tuesday night. 

The forward is having a fabulous start to her freshman season. She tops the team in goals (nine) and points (21) while tying for second (three) in assists through Floyd’s first 10 matches.

LIVY THEOBALD, PROVIDENCE

The sophomore had a fine freshman season, tallying five goals and 10 points, for the Pioneers.

ALLI WADE, PROVIDENCE

The senior is coming off a strong junior season in which she compiled 11 points, three assists and 25 points.

10-13-22_SwitzerlandCo@Providence_Girls_VB_46001.jpg

Providence junior Alli Wade takes a shot during the Pioneers' 2-0 victory over Switzerland County in the Class A regional semifinal game held in Clarksville on Thursday night. 

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Lilly Allen (Silver Creek); Audrey Brieschke (Floyd Central); Kyleigh Carbeno (Floyd Central); Raegan Cook (Silver Creek); Sophia Corley (New Albany); Pierce Derrington (Floyd Central); Claire Duggins (New Albany); Jillian Hinton (Providence); Amelia Kaml (Floyd Central); Nina Kruer (Providence); Maria Messer (Charlestown); Taylor Moore (Floyd Central); Sophie Rouster (Silver Creek); Lydia Wright (Silver Creek).

Trending Video