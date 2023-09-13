GIRLS' SOCCER: Twenty to watch

Soccer balls have been bouncing around Clark and Floyd counties for nearly a month now.
So as we head into the homestretch of the season, let’s take a look at 20 players to watch the rest of the way.
EMILY ALMECIGA, CHARLESTOWN
The senior midfielder had a strong junior season for the Pirates. Through only six matches, Almeciga recorded four goals, two assists and 10 points in 2022.
GREENLEY BURKE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior is coming off a solid junior season in which she recorded four assists (which tied for third on the team). The wing defender has helped the Class 3A No. 18 Highlanders (7-1-2) allow only nine goals through the first 10 matches of the season. She’s also accumulated a goal, three assists and five points.
MAKAYLA DOHERTY, SILVER CREEK
The junior had a solid sophomore season, tallying two goals, four assists and eight points. So far this season the midfielder has accumulated two goals, four assists and eight points for the 2A No. 17 Dragons (7-2).
“For us, everything goes through her,” Silver Creek coach Brett O’Loughlin said. “She is our quarterback. She is excellent on the ball, makes great decisions and great passes. If they awarded assists-to-assists she would be on every score.”
KIKI GANT, SILVER CREEK
The speedy senior wing has four goals, four assists and 12 points through the first nine matches of the season.
ELLA HIGBIE, NEW ALBANY
The junior midfielder/forward is coming off a solid sophomore season in which she ranked second on the squad in goals (11) and points (26) while ranking third in assists (four). So far this season, Higbie has 10 goals, two assists and 22 points — all first on the team — through the first 10 matches.
LUCY JONES, SILVER CREEK
The junior midfielder is coming off a solid sophomore season in which she compiled one goal, three assists and five points. So far this season Jones ranks second on the squad in goals (seven) and points (16).
KYLIE KOCH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior goalkeeper is coming off a strong junior season in which she allowed 21 goals while recording 113 saves in 1,310 minutes between the pipes. So far this season, Koch has posted three clean sheets in 440 minutes of action.
MAKAYLA KOCH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior anchors the Highlanders’ defense at center-back. She also has a goal, two assists and four points.
JORDAN LEWIS, SILVER CREEK
The junior striker is coming off a solid sophomore season in which she tallied three goals, two assists and eight points while playing in only five matches. So far this season Lewis leads the team in goals (15) and points (31).
“Jordan Lewis is certainly one of the best, if not the best, striker in the area,” O’Loughlin said. “She is physically dominant and hits an extremely hard and well-placed ball.”
REBECA LOPEZ, NEW ALBANY
The senior forward is coming off an outstanding junior season in which she topped the ‘Dogs in goals (13) and points (29) while also ranking fourth in assists (three). So far this season she has eight goals, an assist and 17 points — all of which rank second on the squad.
HANNAH MAGRUDER, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior midfielder, who earned All-Hoosier Hills Conference accolades last season, is a vital contributor for the Red Devils. The University of Indianapolis-commit had two goals and four points through the team’s first two matches.
CASSIE OLIVER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore forward is coming off a fabulous freshman season in which she tied for the team lead in assists (five) while ranking second in goals (12) and assists (29). So far this season she leads the Highlanders in assists (seven) while also tallying two goals and 11 points.
KAMDEN PIERCE, PROVIDENCE
The diminutive sophomore forward is coming off a fabulous freshman season for the Class A No. 1 Pioneers. She scored a team-high 21 goals while ranking second on the squad in assists (15) and points (57) on her way to earning All-District 4 honors from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
MOLLY RICHARDS, PROVIDENCE
The junior midfielder is the second half of the Pioneers’ dynamic duo (with Pierce). Last season she paced the Pioneers in points (59) and assists (25) while ranking second in goals (17) on her way to garnering honorable mention All-State recognition, and All-District 4 honors, from the ISCA.
SIAN ROGERS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior defender earned All-HHC accolades last season.
CAMMY SEARS, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore anchors the Dragons’ defense at center-back.
“She makes great decisions and is calm under pressure,” O’Loughlin said. “We count on her to lead and organize the defense.”
KATE SIMMONS, PROVIDENCE
The senior goalkeeper is coming off a strong junior campaign in which she allowed only 15 goals (a 1.297 goals allowed average) while recording 86 saves in 925 minutes of action.
COOPER STIEFVATER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The forward is having a fabulous start to her freshman season. She tops the team in goals (nine) and points (21) while tying for second (three) in assists through Floyd’s first 10 matches.
LIVY THEOBALD, PROVIDENCE
The sophomore had a fine freshman season, tallying five goals and 10 points, for the Pioneers.
ALLI WADE, PROVIDENCE
The senior is coming off a strong junior season in which she compiled 11 points, three assists and 25 points.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Lilly Allen (Silver Creek); Audrey Brieschke (Floyd Central); Kyleigh Carbeno (Floyd Central); Raegan Cook (Silver Creek); Sophia Corley (New Albany); Pierce Derrington (Floyd Central); Claire Duggins (New Albany); Jillian Hinton (Providence); Amelia Kaml (Floyd Central); Nina Kruer (Providence); Maria Messer (Charlestown); Taylor Moore (Floyd Central); Sophie Rouster (Silver Creek); Lydia Wright (Silver Creek).