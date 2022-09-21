GIRLS' SOCCER: Twenty to watch

The girls’ soccer season is in full swing.
So as we enter the home stretch (state tournament pairings will be released Sunday), let’s take a look at 20 players to watch for the rest of the fall.
JAIDYN CALVERT, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior midfielder was second on the squad in assists (eight) and tied for second in goals (seven) while also ranking third in points (22) as a sophomore in 2021.
Calvert, one of the team’s captains, had a hat trick against Bedford North Lawrence last Saturday.
ELLA HIGBIE, NEW ALBANY
As a freshman Higbie topped the Bulldogs in assists (nine) while ranking second in goals (12) and points (33) last year.
Through the first five matches of this season, the sophomore forward/midfielder was leading the team in goals (nine), assists (four) and points (22).
REGAN HINTON, PROVIDENCE
As a junior Hinton had eight goals, six assists and 22 points for the Pioneers, who won sectional and regional titles.
The senior midfielder has picked up where she left off this season for the second-ranked team in Class A. She had a pair of goals in Providence’s win at Floyd Central earlier this month.
OLIVIA JOHNSTON, SILVER CREEK
As a junior, Johnston led the Dragons in goals (25), assists (11) and points (61) in 2021.
So far this season the senior forward has 18 goals, three assists and 39 points for 2A No. 10 Silver Creek.
KAYDENCE KAISER, NEW ALBANY
As a junior Kaiser was third on the Bulldogs in goals (seven) and points (14) last year.
Through her first five matches of this season the senior midfielder/defender had five goals, one assist and 11 points.
KYLIE KOCH, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a sophomore the keeper allowed 17 goals while making 82 saves and recording seven shutouts in 2021.
So far this season the junior has yielded eight goals while making 66 saves and posting five shutouts for the Highlanders, who’ll be trying for their seventh straight sectional title next month.
HANNAH MAGRDUER, JEFFERSONVILLE
As a sophomore, the midfielder led the Red Devils in goals (22) and points (47) while dishing out three assists last season.
The junior has multiple matches with multiple goals so far this season.
CASSIE OLIVER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The freshman striker/midfielder has made an immediate impact for the Highlanders. So far this season she has eight goals, five assists and 21 points.
KAMDEN PIERCE, PROVIDENCE
The diminutive freshman has been a big addition for the Pioneers with her speed and ball-control. The forward has had two hat tricks, and another match with two goals, so far.
MADALEINE REED, PROVIDENCE
As a junior, she was second on the squad in goals (13), assists (11) and points (37).
So far this season the senior midfielder has two matches with multiple goals for the Pioneers.
MOLLY RICHARDS, PROVIDENCE
As a freshman, Richards paced the Pioneers in goals (21), assists (14) and points (56) in 2021.
So far this season, the sophomore forward/midfielder has three matches with multiple goals and two in which she’s dished out four assists.
KENDYL RUMPLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a junior, she tied for the team lead in assists (five) and was second in goals (10) and points (25) last year.
So far this season the senior forward/midfielder has a team-high 11 goals, two assists and a team-best 24 points for the Highlanders.
KATE SIMMONS, PROVIDENCE
As a sophomore, the keeper allowed only five goals while making 68 saves in 560 minutes. She also memorably won a pair of penalty-kick shootouts in the regional last year.
So far this season, the junior has helped the Pioneers record eight shutouts.
BROOKLYN STEMLE, PROVIDENCE
As a junior, Stemle compiled 12 goals, nine assists and 33 points in 2021.
The midfielder/forward has been a big table-setter this season for the Pioneers, who have scored 55 goals in 12 matches.
CARLEY TROUTMAN, SILVER CREEK
As a junior Troutman tallied 10 goals, four assists and 24 points in 2021.
So far this season, the senior midfielder has recorded 11 goals, five assists and 27 points for the Dragons, who have won consecutive sectional titles.
TORRI TROUTMAN, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a junior, she recorded five goals, one assist and 11 points last season.
The senior forward has totaled one goal, three assists and five points thus far for Floyd.
ALLI WADE, PROVIDENCE
As a sophomore, she had six goals, three assists and 15 points in 2021.
The junior forward had a hat trick against Silver Creek in the Pioneers’ third match of this season.
ALAINA WALKER, NEW ALBANY
As a junior, Walker registered three goals, four assists and 10 points in 2021.
Through the first six matches of this season, the senior defender/midfielder had compiled five goals, two assists and 12 points for the Bulldogs.
LYDIA WRIGHT, SILVER CREEK
As a freshman Wright registered four goals, six assists and 14 points last season.
So far this season, the sophomore midfielder/forward has eight goals, a team-high six assists and 22 points for the Dragons.
EMMA WILCOXSON, SILVER CREEK
As a junior, the keeper allowed 14 goals while making 39 saves and registering 11 shutouts in 2021.
So far this season she’s recorded 27 saves for the Dragons, who have recorded 10 shutouts.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Anna Almeciga (Charlestown); Pierce Derrington (Floyd Central); Morgan Ellis (Floyd Central); Sydney Leddon (Silver Creek); Maria Messer (Charlestown); Alyssa Ochsner (Floyd Central); Sian Rogers (Jeffersonville); Tara Srinivasan (Floyd Central); Reese Turner (Silver Creek).