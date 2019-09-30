DUBOIS — With five players, including four starters, out of town, visiting Christian Academy managed a 3-3 tie with Northeast Dubois on Monday.
Senior Reilley O'Loughlin had two goals and assisted Emma Fletcher for the Warriors' other one to become CAI's all-time assists leader as well as the all-time leader in penalty kicks.
"We had to use our center back, Julia Stidam, in goal and she did a great job tonight," Warriors coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "As usual for us, Reilley has a hand in every score for this team. With so many players gone we had to move players around and some kids that haven't had much playing time sure got it tonight."
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, NORTHEAST DUBOIS 3
CAI 2 1—3
NE Dubois 1 2—3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NED — Lexi Fryberger, 20th minute.
CAI — Reilley O'Loughlin, 30th.
CAI — O'Loughlin penalty kick, 32nd.
Second half
CAI — Emma Fletcher (O'Loughlin), 53rd.
NED — Fryberger, 55th.
NED — Fryberger, 65th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.