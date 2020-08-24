MADISON — Anna Wright and Natalie Day had two goals apiece to lead Silver Creek to a 6-1 win at Madison on Saturday morning.
Olivia Johnston added a goal and an assist while Carley Troutman also found the back of the net for the Dragons.
"A much better start to this game got us going early. We really wanted to come out more aggressive than we did in our first two games and I feel like we did that. We jumped ahead early and were able to control most of the game," said Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson, whose team built a 3-1 halftime lead. "Anna and Natalie were great again today, but they don’t get free like they do without the help of their teammates. Our defense and midfield really controlled the game for us, which limited their ability to have quality chances to attack. We were able to move some girls around and get some other girls quality varsity game experience, which will help us down the road."
The Dragons (3-0) host Austin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SILVER CREEK 6, MADISON 1
Silver Creek 3 3 — 6
Madison 1 0 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Anna Wright (assist Olivia Johnston), 6th minute.
SC — Johnston, 17th.
SC — Carley Troutman, 25th.
M — Iyana Phelps, 37th.
Second half
SC — Natalie Day (Meredith Antz), 50th.
SC — Day (Rosie Grady), 54th.
SC — Wright, 65th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: SC 12, Madison 10.
Saves: SC — Ekart 9; Madison — 6.
Records: SC 3-0, Madison 1-1.
