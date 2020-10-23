GIRLS' SOCCER: Wright, defense have fueled Dragons

SELLERSBURG — The combination of an Anna Wright-led offense and a stingy defense, have Silver Creek one win from the IHSAA State Finals.
Coming off their first-ever regional title, the 11th-ranked Dragons (19-1) will face fourth-ranked Cathedral (9-6-3) at 5 p.m. today in the Class 2A Seymour Semistate.
When talking about Silver Creek’s success, and what got the Dragons to this point, you have to start with Wright, whose junior campaign ended before it ever began when she was felled by an ACL injury in a 2019 preseason scrimmage.
“When she went down last year I hoped it wasn’t what I thought it was. I tried to be positive and supportive, but I could tell she was scared,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson recalled earlier this week. “Anna’s a girl who plays a physical game, but she usually doesn’t get hurt. She always pops back up, or walks it off, and while she wanted to get back on the field she couldn’t.”
It wasn’t long after surgery that Wright began working to return to the pitch.
“The way she approached her rehab and physical therapy was very determined,” Anderson said. “She was really hoping to be cleared in time for club soccer season in the spring so she was working as hard as she could to be able to do that. Our trainer told me multiple times that she was ahead of schedule and he was impressed by how fast she was healing and how strong she was getting. She put in a lot of time with trainers, and on her own, to make sure she was ready to play this season.
“Due to COVID there wasn’t a club season and I don’t think she would have been cleared to play anyway, but when we started our workouts this summer you could tell that she was at a different level. She was quicker, faster, stronger and a better player in so many ways. She’s been one of our most fit players ever since she was a freshman, but after an injury like that you would expect her to lose a step, but she didn’t. She was our best distance runner and fastest sprinter during conditioning, and we have some pretty fit players. The way she approached her rehab to be able to play this season, and be as dominant as she has, is truly remarkable. She told me many times last year that ‘This isn’t happening again next year’ after a loss. She knew that this was going to be her season and she was going to do everything in her power to make it happen.”
Wright has certainly done that, tallying a team-high 29 goals while dishing out six assists and scoring 64 points. She and classmate Natalie Day (17 goals, nine assists, 43 points) have been a potent 1-2 punch for Creek, which has outscored its opponents 84-11 this season.
The goal differential is a far cry from last year, when the injury-plagued Dragons were outscored 45-22 in their 7-9 campaign.
In addition to the return of Wright and Day, who was limited to 10 matches last year, the development of Creek’s D has been integral to its turnaround.
“Our defense has been so important to the overall success of our team, and it’s kind of come out of nowhere,” Anderson said.
The Dragons lost one defensive starter (Elayna Balingit) to graduation, then another returning senior (Alexis Thompson-Bluehs) moved to Florida.
“So we had to find some replacements,” Anderson said. “(Junior) Sarah Elder is the only defensive starter that returned to her same position as last year. (Senior) Megan Ekart did return in goal, but she only played part of the season last year. Merideth Wilkinson played defense last year and started quite a few games, but as an outside back not a center back like this year. ... We knew what we were getting with (freshman) Layken Kochert. She’s been a solid defender for a few years on the middle school team, so we figured she would be able to step in and play right away. The other defensive position was a toss up. We tried quite a few different players and the one that kept impressing us was Jordyn Hall. Jordyn is a junior and has never played soccer before. She kept telling me she was going to play and this year she did, and we’re so glad she decided to give it a try. Our other defender, who’s actually played all over the field, is junior Rosie Grady. She played soccer in middle school, but this is her first year playing high school soccer. She’s been a starter and sub at multiple positions and she’s been great at all of them. She’s started at outside back all postseason due to Layken being out due to contact tracing, and we haven’t missed a beat. She stepped right in like we knew she would and has helped keep our defensive unit very strong.
“Our defensive midfielder is Sydney Leddon and she does a great job of intercepting passing and stopping the attack sometimes before it really starts. She’s a very good offensive player, but she helps our team so much by being a solid defensive midfielder. And playing there allows her to be involved in the attack sometimes too.”
Leddon has five assists, which is tied for fourth on the team. Meanwhile Elder has a defensive-best eight points on three goals and two assists.
“This defensive unit has learned to work very well together and a lot of that is because of Sarah,” Anderson said. “She is such a good defender, communicator and leader that really keeps our defense organized. The other players listen to her and look to her for advice.”
It has translated on the field where the Dragons have allowed only 11 goals (only seven by the varsity defense) and have posted 11 shutouts with Ekart, and occasionally Olivia Johnston, in goal.
“As a team we didn’t have many defensive goals at the beginning of the season but we do like to have shutouts, so our defense really takes pride in keeping other teams from scoring,” Anderson said.