GIRLS' SOCCER: Wright leads Dragons to 4-1 win

NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek — now ranked No. 14 in Class 2A — got a measure of revenge with a decisive 4-1 win over New Albany Tuesday night.
Even though she didn’t play last season, due to a knee injury, Silver Creek senior standout Anna Wright remembered last year’s 10-0 thumping at the hands of New Albany.
Wright, a Western Kentucky University commit, scored all four Dragon goals — two in each half — as they pulled away for a three-goal triumph.
“We went a lot through Anna tonight and she made them pay,” said Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson, whose team improved to 7-0. “She did a great job of catching the ball at her feet and being under control, and playing great angles. She’s so fast.
“She wanted to prove a point and get on the right side against New Albany. It’s a fun battle. . . They put it to us last year. It was a sour taste in our girls’ mouth, it was a sour taste in my mouth. I’ve been looking forward to this game for a year because I believe when we’re at full strength, we’ll be hard to beat.”
Wright said she really wanted to play well against the Bulldogs after last year.
“I was ready tonight,” she said.
“She’s a great player,” New Albany coach Drew Stein said of Wright. “When she gets chances, she’s going to capitalize on them. You can’t give her much space. A couple of her goals were long balls from the back.”
Wright’s first tally came less than eight minutes into the match as she fired from long range — about 24 yards out on the right side — and found the back of the net.
A few minutes later, New Albany senior Emma Lopp tied it up with a goal of her own. Lopp weaved her way through traffic, and found herself open near the mouth of the goal. She fired it in with 27:41 to play in the first half.
About two minutes later — at the 25:37 mark of the first half — Wright took a pass from Olivia Johnston on the right side, found some daylight and scored from 10 yards out.
It stayed 2-1 until the eighth minute of the second half, when Wright found herself on a breakaway. She raced down the middle of the field, all the way to the goal and blasted in her third score.
“Olivia gave my another good ball on that one,” Wright said. “She had a lot of good balls tonight.”
Wright added one more — on a penalty kick with 19:08 left.
“Our goals are still in play,” said Stein, whose team slipped to 3-1 on the season. “This wasn’t a conference game. Our goal is to go far in the postseason. I told them, 'We’ll reflect on it tonight and come right back tomorrow.' We’ve got to bounce back because we’ve got Seymour on Thursday.”