SELLERSBURG — Anna Wright had a hat trick to lead Class 2A No. 15 Silver Creek to a 4-1 victory over visiting Trinity Lutheran.
Natalie Day added a goal and an assist for the Dragons (10-1), who outshot Trinity 19-1. Carley Troutman and Emma Wilcoxson tallied assists for Creek.
“Tonight we put together a balanced attack and we were very unselfish with the ball. We had three assists on three goals and eight different players had a shot on goal,” Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said. “We probably need to do a better job of finishing, but overall I was very pleased with the way we played. Our defense did a great job of stopping their attacking chances before they really got started and that started our attack multiple times. We are still moving some pieces around and the girls are adjusting to their new positions and are playing really well. Hopefully we can continue to play at this level as we approach some key conference games coming up in the next week or so.”
Creek hosts North Harrison at 6 p.m. today in the first match of a girl-boy doubleheader.
‘DOGS DOWN CUBS
MADISON — New Albany clipped host Madison 5-2 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Monday evening.
The Bulldogs (6-3-1, 4-2) host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
PIONEERS, PANTHERS TIE
CLARKSVILLE — Providence tied Corydon Central 2-2 on Monday night (a.k.a. the Pioneers’ Senior Night).
Reagan Hinton and Mia Duggins found the net for the Pioneers (2-4-2) who are scheduled to visit Evansville Central at noon Saturday.
