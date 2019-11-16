JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to a 112-64 win over Bedford North Lawrence in its season-opener Saturday.
Seniors Alyssa Miller and Megan McEwen led the Red Devils to victory. Both won a pair of individual events and were also on a pair of victorious relay teams as well. Miller won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle while also helping the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams to victory as well. McEwen triumphed in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke while also helping the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to victory as well.
Other individual winners for Jeff were Mairin Klaus in the 100 backstroke and Disney Mullins in the 1-meter diving competition.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 112, BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE 64
At Jeffersonville
200-yard medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Mairin Klaus, Megan McEwen, Katie Case, Rileigh Dethy), 2:02.52; 2. Bedford North Lawrence A 2:07.50; 3. Bedford North Lawrence B 2:39.72.
200 freestyle: 1. Ursula Patton (B) 2:08.14; 2. Emily Miller (J) 2:11.21; 3. Samantha Elsner (J) 2:14.23.
200 individual medley: 1. Alyssa Miller (J) 2:23.87; 2. Sarah Langness (J) 2:34.94; 3. Shaylee Summers (B) 2:38.97.
50 freestyle: 1. Kaitlyn Hackney (B) 27.08; 2. Case (J) 27.14; 3. Shelby Slaughter (B) 28.06.
Diving: 1. Disney Mullins (J) 146.20.
100 butterfly: 1. McEwen (J) 1:01.49; 2. Dethy (J) 1:12.25; 3. Georgia Sites (B) 1:15.37.
100 freestyle: 1. Patton (B) 58.23; 2. Klaus (J) 58.36; 3. E. Miller (J) 1:01.35.
500 freestyle: 1. A. Miller (J) 5:34.28; 2. Case (J) 5:44.81; 3. Slaughter (B) 6:09.90.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (McEwen, E. Miller, A, Miller, Dethy) 1:50.17; 2. Bedford North Lawrence 1:54.04; 3. Jeffersonville (Langness, Elizabeth Dixon, Jessica Armstrong, Katie Baumgartle), 2:09.81.
100 backstroke: 1. Klaus (J) 1:08.96; 2. Summers (B) 1:10.29; 3. Elsner (J) 1:11.44.
100 breaststroke: 1. McEwen (J) 1:14.87; 2. Hackney (B) 1:22.69; 3. Langness (J) 1:24.21
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Case, E. Miller, A. Miller, Klaus), 4:06.22; 2. Bedford North Lawrence 4:22.85; 3. Jeffersonville (Elsner, Dixon, Langness, Baumgartle), 4:37.64.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.