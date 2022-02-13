INDIANAPOLIS — Stella Klaus, who took up diving just four months ago, finished in the Top 25 of the state Saturday.
The New Albany sophomore placed 22nd in the 1-meter diving competition at the IHSAA State Finals at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.
Center Grove sophomore Mia Prusiecki finished with 524.00 points to take home the title.
Klaus was eliminated in the preliminaries, scoring 165.20 points, but was only 1.70 points out of a spot in the semifinals.
Klaus, the first Bulldogs' diver to compete in the state meet in 15 years, finished first in the Hoosier Hills Conference and Floyd Central Sectional meets before finishing at the Jasper Regional.
Carmel won its 36th consecutive team title with 461 points in the two-day event, which was highlighted by nine state records (four in the championship heats).
Meanwhile, Floyd Central's seven swimmers finished their seasons Friday night in the preliminaries.
Junior Savanna Liddle had the Highlanders' top finish, taking 22nd in the 50-yard freestyle.
Friday was a fast night in the pool as records were set in five events — the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle, the 100 free, the 500 free and the 100 backstroke.
Bloomington South senior Kristina Paegle set a new state mark in the 100 free (48:00), while Liddle took 27th (54.45).
Also for Floyd, sophomore Morgan Schoen took 27th in the 500 freestyle and 29th in the 200 individual medley while sophomore Lucy Owens placed 30th in the 100 backstroke.
Liddle, Schoen, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth took 26th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Owens, Schoen, Liddle and Claire Schuler finished 29th in the 200 medley relay, as were Schuler, Jones, Robbeloth and Mia Cochran in the 200 freestyle relay.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday & Saturday at IUPUI Natatorium
200-yard medley relay: 1. Carmel (Berit Berglund, Vivian Wilson, Alex Shackell, Meghan Christman) 1:38.55-x; 29. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle, Claire Schuler) 1:53.10.
200 freestyle: 1. Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 1:45.19.
200 individual medley: 1. Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 1:57.82; 29. Schoen (FC) 2:13.69.
50 freestyle: 1. Lilian Christianson (Penn) 22.14-x; 22. Liddle (FC) 24.45.
1-meter diving competition: 1. Mia Prusiecki (Center Grove) 524.00; 22. Stella Klaus (New Albany) 165.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Alex Shackell (Carmel) 51.71-x.
100 freestyle: 1. Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 48.29; 27. Liddle (FC) 54.45.
500 freestyle: 1. Lynsey Bowen (Carmel) 4:49.13; 27. Schoen (FC) 5:18.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel (Gretchen Lueking, Grace Dougherty, MacKenna Lieske, Megham Christman) 1:32.28; 29. Floyd Central (Schuler, Claire Jones, Ella Robbeloth, Mia Cochran) 1:43.84.
100 backstroke: 1. Berit Berglund (Carmel) 51.50-x; 30. Owens (FC) 1:01.21.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kitchel (Zionsville) 1:01.18.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel (Lueking, Shackell, Berglund, Brown) 3:19.54; 26. Floyd Central (Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth, Liddle) 3:44.70.
x—state record.
