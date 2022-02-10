FLOYDS KNOBS — Morgan Schoen surprised even herself Monday night.
The Floyd Central sophomore won a pair of individual events, and was a member of two victorious relay teams, in helping the Highlanders to their fifth straight sectional title.
“I was not expecting a lot of it,” she said. “I was very happy with how a lot of it came out, though. A lot of it played out how I wanted to. I think I’ve worked really hard this season to be where I am right now and I’m just glad it turned out the way it did.”
Today, Schoen and six of her teammates will compete in the IHSAA State Finals, which will take place at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI. The preliminaries are slated to start at 6 p.m. this evening. The championship and consolation finals are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
“The goal for state is to just get up and race the best I can,” she said.
It will be Schoen’s second trip to the state meet.
As a freshman, she won the 100-yard breaststroke and was second in the 100 butterfly, while helping the Highlanders to runner-up finishes in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, at the Floyd Central Sectional.
She went on to finish 16th in her heat of the 100 breast in Indianapolis.
Monday night, Schoen finished first in the 200 individual medley (in 2 minutes, 13.13 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:20.73).
“Last year I swam the 100 breast and the 100 fly and then very late this season it switched to the 500 and 2(00) IM. It was different training for other events, but I’m glad it turned out the way it did,” she said.
“Those are two different events, the 200 IM and the 500 free. It takes a lot of different training to be able to race both of those races very well, which she did tonight,” Floyd Central coach Joe Perkins added Monday night. “We got to a point this year where we were like, ‘You’re doing really well in these two events, we’ve got to make a decision.’ So at Christmas we said, ‘This is where we’re going.’ And she accepted the challenge and really did well with it.”
Monday night she also teamed up with Lucy Owens, Savanna Liddle and Claire Schuler to win the 200 medley relay and with Liddle, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth to take the blue ribbon in the 400 freestyle.
“Hopefully our relays can cut some more time,” Schoen said. “We’re pretty close on the 2(00) medley relay (school record), we’re about two seconds off. None of us graduate, so hopefully we can get that next year if we don’t this year.”
