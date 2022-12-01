 Skip to main content
GIRLS' SWIMMING & DIVING: Twenty to watch

IMG_6013.jpg

Floyd Central's Savanna Liddle cools down after winning the 50-yard freestyle at last season's Floyd Central Sectional. She won four events at the meet. 

This season there should be no shortage of swimmers and divers from Clark and Floyd counties who make waves in the water.

With that in mind, here are 20 swimmers and divers to watch during the 2022-23 campaign.

KAYA ARNOLD, JEFFERSONVILLE

The sophomore finished 10th in the 100-yard backstroke and 12th in the 50 freestyle, and was also a member of the Red Devils’ fourth-place finishing 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams, at last season’s Floyd Central Sectional.

MIA COCHRAN, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior was a member of the Highlanders’ sectional-winning 200 freestyle relay team last season. She was sixth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 individual medley that day.

AVERY DETHY, JEFFERSONVILLE

The junior finished fifth in the 200 IM and eighth in the 100 breaststroke, and was a member of the Red Devils’ fourth-place finishing 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams, at the sectional.

RUBY DUNN, JEFFERSONVILLE

IMG_6208.jpg

Jeffersonville’s Ruby Dunn prepares for the 500-yard freestyle at last season’s Floyd Central Sectional. She took third in that event.

The junior was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle and took third in the 500 free at last season’s sectional. She also helped the Red Devils’ 400 freestyle relay team to a fourth-place finish.

ABIGAIL HOLDER, NEW ALBANY

The junior finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 50 free at the sectional. She was also a member of the Bulldogs’ fifth-place 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

New Albany’s Abigail Holder competes in the 100-yard backstroke at last season’s Floyd Central Sectional. She finished fifth in that event.

CLAIRE JONES, FLOYD CENTRAL

The junior was a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams at last season’s sectional, where she also took third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 backstroke.

ELIZABETH KANEMITSU, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior placed seventh in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free at last season’s sectional.

STELLA KLAUS, NEW ALBANY

Klaus1.jpg (copy)

New Albany’s Stella Klaus won the 1-meter diving competition at the Floyd Central Sectional and finished fifth in the Jasper Regional to become the first Bulldog diver to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals in 15 years.

The junior made a big splash in her first year on the 1-meter diving board. She won the sectional, then finished fifth in the regional before placing 22nd at the IHSAA State Finals.

PEYTON LAMB, NEW ALBANY

The junior finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 500 free at last season’s sectional. She was also a member of the Bulldogs’ fifth-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.

SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL

Savanna Liddle head shot

Savanna Liddle

The senior won four events at last season’s sectional. Individually, she finished first in the 50 free and 100 free. She also helped the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victory as well. Liddle went on to finish 22nd in the 50 free and 27th in the 100 free at the IHSAA State Finals.

LAUREN LOPP, NEW ALBANY

The senior was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 free at last season’s sectional. Lopp recently signed with the University of Southern Indiana.

MACY MCCOLLOUGH, FLOYD CENTRAL

The junior took third in the 200 freestyle at last season’s sectional.

SIERRA MIDKIFF, FLOYD CENTRAL

The sophomore placed sixth in the 100 butterfly at last season’s sectional.

Floyd Central ‘s Sierra Midkiff powers through her 100-yard butterfly event during last year’s Floyd Central Invitational at Highland Hills. She finished sixth in that event at last season’s sectional.

EMILY MILLER, JEFFERSONVILLE

The senior was second in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 free at last season’s sectional, where she was also a member of the Red Devils’ fourth-place finishing 400 free relay team.

PRESLAVA NEDELCHEVA, NEW ALBANY

The sophomore placed seventh in the 100 fly and eighth in the 200 IM at last season’s sectional, where she was also on the Bulldogs’ fifth-place 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

MAGGIE NIFONG, JEFFERSONVILLE

The sophomore was second in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 IM at last season’s sectional, where she was also a member of the Devils’ fourth-place 200 and 400 free relay teams.

LUCY OWENS, FLOYD CENTRAL

The junior won the 100 backstroke and was also a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 200 medley relay team at last season’s sectional, where she also took third in the 100 free. She went on to place 30th in the 100 back at the IHSAA State Finals.

Floyd Central’s Lucy Owens finishes first in the 100-yard backstroke at last season’s Floyd Central Sectional.

ELLA ROBBELOTH, FLOYD CENTRAL

The junior was a member of the Highlanders’ triumphant 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams at last season’s sectional, where she also finished fourth in the 50 free.

MORGAN SCHOEN, FLOYD CENTRAL

MorganSchoenheadshot.jpg

Morgan Schoen

The junior won four events at last season’s sectional. Individually, she captured the 200 IM and the 500 free while also helping the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victory. She went on to place 27th in the 500 free and 29th in the 200 IM at the IHSAA State Finals.

CLAIRE SCHULER, FLOYD CENTRAL

The sophomore was a member of the Highlanders’ triumphant 200 medley and 200 free relay teams at last season’s sectional, where she also placed second in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 50 free.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Clara Bishop (New Albany); Raelyn Blackstone (Charlestown); Melissa Buchanan (Providence); Laci Foster (Jeffersonville); Olivia Hurley (Silver Creek); Kalie Jackson (Henryville); Sarah Langness (Jeffersonville); Avery Lewis (Floyd Central); Chloe Miller (Silver Creek); Jacqueline Owens (New Albany); Lillie Owens (Henryville); Samantha Powell (Henryville); Lila Waters (New Albany); Bianca White (Charlestown); Averie Wilson (New Washington).

