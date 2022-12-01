GIRLS' SWIMMING & DIVING: Twenty to watch

This season there should be no shortage of swimmers and divers from Clark and Floyd counties who make waves in the water.
With that in mind, here are 20 swimmers and divers to watch during the 2022-23 campaign.
KAYA ARNOLD, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sophomore finished 10th in the 100-yard backstroke and 12th in the 50 freestyle, and was also a member of the Red Devils’ fourth-place finishing 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams, at last season’s Floyd Central Sectional.
MIA COCHRAN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior was a member of the Highlanders’ sectional-winning 200 freestyle relay team last season. She was sixth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 individual medley that day.
AVERY DETHY, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior finished fifth in the 200 IM and eighth in the 100 breaststroke, and was a member of the Red Devils’ fourth-place finishing 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams, at the sectional.
RUBY DUNN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle and took third in the 500 free at last season’s sectional. She also helped the Red Devils’ 400 freestyle relay team to a fourth-place finish.
ABIGAIL HOLDER, NEW ALBANY
The junior finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 50 free at the sectional. She was also a member of the Bulldogs’ fifth-place 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
CLAIRE JONES, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior was a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams at last season’s sectional, where she also took third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 backstroke.
ELIZABETH KANEMITSU, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior placed seventh in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free at last season’s sectional.
STELLA KLAUS, NEW ALBANY
The junior made a big splash in her first year on the 1-meter diving board. She won the sectional, then finished fifth in the regional before placing 22nd at the IHSAA State Finals.
PEYTON LAMB, NEW ALBANY
The junior finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 500 free at last season’s sectional. She was also a member of the Bulldogs’ fifth-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior won four events at last season’s sectional. Individually, she finished first in the 50 free and 100 free. She also helped the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victory as well. Liddle went on to finish 22nd in the 50 free and 27th in the 100 free at the IHSAA State Finals.
LAUREN LOPP, NEW ALBANY
The senior was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 free at last season’s sectional. Lopp recently signed with the University of Southern Indiana.
MACY MCCOLLOUGH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior took third in the 200 freestyle at last season’s sectional.
SIERRA MIDKIFF, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore placed sixth in the 100 butterfly at last season’s sectional.
EMILY MILLER, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior was second in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 free at last season’s sectional, where she was also a member of the Red Devils’ fourth-place finishing 400 free relay team.
PRESLAVA NEDELCHEVA, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore placed seventh in the 100 fly and eighth in the 200 IM at last season’s sectional, where she was also on the Bulldogs’ fifth-place 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.
MAGGIE NIFONG, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sophomore was second in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 IM at last season’s sectional, where she was also a member of the Devils’ fourth-place 200 and 400 free relay teams.
LUCY OWENS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior won the 100 backstroke and was also a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 200 medley relay team at last season’s sectional, where she also took third in the 100 free. She went on to place 30th in the 100 back at the IHSAA State Finals.
ELLA ROBBELOTH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior was a member of the Highlanders’ triumphant 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams at last season’s sectional, where she also finished fourth in the 50 free.
MORGAN SCHOEN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior won four events at last season’s sectional. Individually, she captured the 200 IM and the 500 free while also helping the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victory. She went on to place 27th in the 500 free and 29th in the 200 IM at the IHSAA State Finals.
CLAIRE SCHULER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore was a member of the Highlanders’ triumphant 200 medley and 200 free relay teams at last season’s sectional, where she also placed second in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 50 free.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Clara Bishop (New Albany); Raelyn Blackstone (Charlestown); Melissa Buchanan (Providence); Laci Foster (Jeffersonville); Olivia Hurley (Silver Creek); Kalie Jackson (Henryville); Sarah Langness (Jeffersonville); Avery Lewis (Floyd Central); Chloe Miller (Silver Creek); Jacqueline Owens (New Albany); Lillie Owens (Henryville); Samantha Powell (Henryville); Lila Waters (New Albany); Bianca White (Charlestown); Averie Wilson (New Washington).