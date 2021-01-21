GIRLS' SWIMMING: Flora fights through fibromyalgia for her team

JEFFERSONVILLE — There are some days that Sydney Flora can’t get out of bed, much less into the swimming pool.
And there are other days that she feels like not getting out of bed, or getting into the pool, but pushes herself to do so.
During the latter days there’s one thing that fuels the Jeffersonville senior.
“My team,” she said. “I don’t want to let them down.”
IT BEGAN innocently enough, as a pain in her shoulder during her sophomore year.
Coming off a fine freshman campaign, in which she won the 400-yard freestyle relay and finished sixth in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke at the sectional, Flora was an up-and-comer for the Red Devils. During her second year, though, she began to realize that something didn’t feel right physically.
It started in her shoulder and lingered, then persisted. The pain got bad enough that she sought medical treatment for it. However, doctors couldn’t pin-point her problem.
“It was a really long process to figure out what it actually was. At one point they thought I had cancer and I was in the hospital for like three days,” Flora recalled.
Finally, Flora was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. The disorder, which is characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues, affects as many as 4 million Americans adults. A good deal of those are diagnosed between the ages of 35 to 45.
“It’s really hard, because it’s something that you can’t figure out. It’s different every single day and they don’t really have anything you can do for it. I take 12 pills every day for it. It’s definitely something that I was not expecting to have to deal with at this age,” said Flora, who was diagnosed when she was almost 16 and right around the time of the Floyd Central Sectional.
At that sectional, Flora finished third in the 100 and 200 freestyle events and was also a member of Jeff’s victorious 200 medley and 200 free relay teams to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals. A week later at the IUPUI Natatorium, Flora felt the effects of her fibromyalgia during one of her relay swims.
“I felt so bad, because we were trying for a school record and I had the slowest time I’d gone all year,” Flora said.
That, however, was Flora’s final time in the pool for awhile, as she dealt with her fibro.
“After State of my sophomore year I did not get back into the pool until the very end of the summer season,” she said. “That was really, really hard. Ever since it’s just been a constant fight. It’s very, very frustrating to know that I was on top, to now barely being able to make it through a practice. I haven’t made it through a whole practice since my sophomore year. ... I swim, about, maybe an hour tops.
“There’s these episodes that they can’t figure out where I basically go into a state of shock and most of the times I don’t remember them afterwards. I’ll be laying in bed for hours. I used to have a lot more episodes than I do now because I’m a lot better at controlling it. Since I’ve been dealing with it for awhile we have techniques that I can do. Really one of the best things is, as soon as I feel anything coming on, instant heat. Instant heat to the back and no moving.”
Another treatment that has proven helpful is acupuncture.
“Acupuncture helps a lot, but I haven’t been able to get that for a little bit. So that’s kind of been hard,” Flora said. “I’m known in the office for bending their needles. My doctor keeps the ones that I’ve bent and she shows them to people.”
Her junior year, Flora finished fourth in the 100 free, sixth in the 50 free and was a member of the Red Devils’ runner-up 400 freestyle relay team at the sectional.
“The hardest part in the beginning for her last year was just keeping that attitude up, because she was pretty defeated,” Jeffersonville coach Mike Pepa said. “She’s got an awful lot of talent and works hard, and then not being able to do what she was used to being able to do in the water was very, very frustrating.”
“There have definitely been a lot of times where I’ve tried to quit,” Flora said.
When those thoughts creep into her head, though, the thing that makes them disappear is her team.
“I know that even though I’m not as good as I could’ve been without the disease, I know that I’m still an asset for the team,” Flora said. “And I don’t want to quit just for this reason. I feel like it’s something I should fight through.”
And fight she has.
“She’s done a great job of kind of resetting her mentality, realizing there are days where she can go 100 percent and there’s days she can go 20 percent and that taps her out, and she’s still getting the most out of what she can do,” Pepa said. “She’s swimming really well this year, she’s having a really good season. She’s opened up a couple different events for us, which gives us opportunities to be a little more versatile. And her attitude’s been great. She’s really ending her high school career on a high.”
At last Saturday’s Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, she helped the Red Devils to a runner-up finish at Highland Hills. Flora’s 200 medley relay team took second in the meet’s first event. Later, she placed third in the 200 freestyle. Then, in the ninth event, she swam the leadoff leg for Jeff’s victorious 200 free relay team that also included classmate Mairin Klaus, sophomore Samantha Elsner and junior Katie Case.
“Seeing the smiles on their faces, especially after that 2(00) free relay, it’s worth it, it really is,” said Flora, who plans on attending the University of Tennessee, where she’ll major in biology and nursing, in the fall.
Before college, though, Flora is focused on continuing to fight off fibromyalgia and finishing her high school career strong.
“I’m just really excited that I’m able to be in the pool,” she said. “I’m grateful that this hasn’t halted my career at all, and I’m really excited for the rest of the season.”