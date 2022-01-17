NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central captured its fifth straight Hoosier Hills Conference title, and its 16th overall, Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders won five of the 12 events en route to 344.5 points. Jeffersonville was second with 198.5 while Seymour took third with 189. Columbus East (170) and New Albany (158) rounded out the top five in the seven-team meet.
“Overall we had a lot of great things happen on the day,” Floyd Central coach Joe Perkins said. “It was good preparation as we head into the sectional meet.”
The Highlanders were led by junior Savanna Liddle, who was a winner in all four of her events. Liddle was the individual champion in the 50-yard freestyle (25.27 seconds) and the 100 free (55.60). She was also a member of a pair of victorious relay teams.
The other individual winner for Floyd was sophomore Morgan Schoen, who finished first in the 500 free (5:37.95).
Liddle and Schoen teamed up with Lucy Owens and Claire Schuler to capture the 200 medley relay (1:56.03). Liddle and Schoen also combined with Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth to win the 400 free relay (3:51.84).
Schoen also placed second in the 200 individual medley, as did Robbeloth in the 50 free, Owens in the 100 backstroke and Kaleigh Schuler in the 1-meter diving competition. The Highlanders also were the runners-up in the 200 freestyle relay.
The runner-up Red Devils were led by Emily Miller, who was second to Schoen in the 500 free.
“We swam well, achieving several season-best times,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. “Our freshmen showed up big, as did our divers. Our second-place finish was a result of a total team effort.”
The fifth-place Bulldogs were led by sophomore Stella Klaus, who captured the diving competition with 364.10 points. Also for New Albany, junior Lauren Lopp was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 free.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Jennings CountyTeam scores: 1. Floyd Central 344.5, 2. Jeffersonville 198.5, 3. Seymour 189, 4. Columbus East 170, 5. New Albany 158, 6. Jennings County 146, 7. Bedford NL 82.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle, Claire Schuler) 1:56.03; 2. Jennings County 2:00.08; 3. Columbus East 2:00.58; 4. New Albany (Abigail Holder, Peyton Lamb, Preslava Nedelcheva, Emery Jackson) 2:06.25; 5. Jeffersonville (Kaya Arnold, Avery Dethy, Rileigh Dethy, Katelyn Case) 2:06.62.
200 freestyle: 1. Elizabeth Proffitt (CE) 2:00.94; 2. Avery Witt (JC) 2:02.24; 3. Lauren Lopp (NA) 2:07.32; 4. Ruby Dunn (J) 2:07.78; 5. Case (J) 2:08.13; 7. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:09.51; 10. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:10.92; 11. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:11.53; 12. Emily Miller (J) 2:12.05; 14. Analiese Hickman (NA) 2:18.54; 16. Clara Bishop (NA) 2:26.07.
200 individual medley: 1. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 2:14.22; 2. Schoen (FC) 2:21.26; 3. Claire Jones (FC) 2:22.75; 5. Mia Cochran (FC) 2:28.90; 7. A. Dethy (J) 2:30.44; 8. R. Dethy (J) 2:33.21; 9. Nedelcheva (NA) 2:34.31; 10. Sarah Langness (J) 2:37.76; 13. Lila Waters (NA) 2:44.93; 18. Jacqueline Owens (NA) 2:52.08.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 25.27; 2. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 26.37; 3. Schuler (FC) 26.75; 7. Arnold (J) 28.32; 8. Maggie Nifong (J) 28.50; 9. Jackson (NA) 28.54; 11. Holder (NA) 28.68; 13. Laci Foster (J) 29.19; 14. Maddie DeMotte (NA) 29.53.
1-meter diving: 1. Stella Klaus (NA) 364.10; 2. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 352.75; 3. Gabriel Meier (CE) 349.70; 4. Disney Mullins (J) 295.45; 9 (tie). Are’lla Sheckles (J), Saachi Bahatia (FC) 206.25.
100 butterfly: 1. Proffitt (CE) 1:01.11; 2. Maren McClure (S) 1:04.16; 3. Sierra Midkiff (FC) 1:06.37; 4. Robbeloth (FC) 1:07.62; 5. Nifong (J) 1:07.85; 6. R. Dethy (J) 1:08.18; 7. Nedelcheva (NA) 1:09.66; 11. Haley Kelley (FC) 1:12.11.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 55.60; 2. Lopp (NA) 57.30; 3. Karissa Miller (CE) 57.81; 4. Lucy Owens (FC) 58.60; 5. McCollough (FC) 59.01; 7. Hickman (NA) 1:02.88; 9. DeMotte (NA) 1:03.96; 16. Eva Ellis (J) 1:15.39; 17. Hulan Otgonbaya (J) 1:15.60; 18. Stacy Wilder (J) 1:31.89.
500 freestyle: 1. Schoen (FC) 5:37.95; 2. E. Miller (J) 5:41.80; 3. Dunn (J) 5:42.88; 4. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:43.70; 5. Case (J) 5:45.25; 8. Cavan (FC) 5:53.33; 11. Lamb (NA) 6:10.54; 14. Owens (NA) 6:34.20.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East 1:45.86; 2. Floyd Central (Robbeloth, Jones, C. Schuler, Cochran) 1:46.06; 3. Seymour 1:49.74; 4. New Albany (Lamb, Jackson, Holder, Lopp) 1:51.27; 5. Jeffersonville (Nifong, Arnold, Miller, Case) 1:52.22.
100 backstroke: 1. Witt (JC) 1:02.84; 2. Owens (FC) 1:04.31; 3. Jones (FC) 1:06.18; 5. Holder (NA) 1:06.37; 7. Erin Fletcher (FC) 1:06.96; 9. Arnold (J) 1:11.26; 10. Waters (NA) 1:14.79; 16. Dana Wright (NA) 1:23.56; 17. Otgonbaya (J) 1:30.49; 19. Jordenn Sheppard (J) 1:38.90.
100 breaststroke: 1. Gabhart (BNL) 1:09.75; 2. Reagan Brown (JC) 1:11.29; 3. McClure (S) 1:13.11; 4. C. Schuler (FC) 1:15.69; 5. Cochran (FC) 1:16.19; 6. Lamb (NA) 1:18.68; 7. Foster (J) 1:20.39; 8. A. Dethy (J) 1:21.12; 9. Langness (J) 1:21.51; 10. Avery Lewis (FC) 1:21.73.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth, Liddle) 3:51.84; 2. Seymour 4:01.94; 3. Jennings County 4:05.21; 4 (tie). Jeffersonville (Nifong, Dunn, R. Dethy, Miller) & New Albany (Jackson, Hickman, Nedelcheva, Lopp) 4:09.12.
