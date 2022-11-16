FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central won the season-opening New Albany Relays, which were held at Highland Hills, Tuesday night.
The Highlanders won seven of the 10 events en route to 82 points. Jeffersonville was second with 71 while Columbus East took third with 53. The Bulldogs finished fourth (39) while Providence and Southwestern tied for fifth with 24, one point ahead of Charlestown.
Floyd finished first in the 200-yard medley relay, the 400 medley relay, the 100 freestyle relay, the 250 freestyle relay, the 200 backstroke relay, the 200 breaststroke relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Lucy Owens, Riley Loftus, Ella Robbeloth and Ava Pfaffenberger combined for victory in the 200-yard medley in 2 minutes, 1.79 seconds.
Claire Jones, Sierra Midkiff, Loftus and Haley Kelley triumphed in the 400 medley relay in 4:35.60.
Savanna Liddle, Brooke Bielefeld, Mia Cochran and Claire Schuler teamed up to win the 100 freestyle relay in 49.07.
Liddle, Cochran, Macy McCollough and Robbeloth combined for victory in the 250 freestyle relay in 2:22.55.
In the 200 backstroke relay, Olivia Bentfield, Elizabeth Kanemitsu, Jones and Lucy Owens triumphed in 2:02.59.
Schuler, Midkiff, Loftus and Morgan Schoen teamed up to win the 200 breaststroke relay in 2:18.35.
In the 200 free relay, Bielefeld, Robbeloth, McCollough and Owens triumphed in 1:48.58.
The runner-up Red Devils picked up victories in the 800 free relay and the 200 butterfly relay while New Albany triumphed in the 1-meter diving competition.
NEW ALBANY RELAYS
Tuesday at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 82, 2. Jeffersonville 71, 3. Columbus East 53, 4. New Albany 39, 5(tie). Providence, Southwestern 24, 7. Charlestown 23.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Riley Loftus, Ella Robbeloth, Ava Pfaffenberger) 2:01.79; 2. Jeffersonville 2:02.85; 3. New Albany 2:06.00.
800 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville 8:30.17; 2. Floyd Central (Macy McCollough, Mia Cochran, Elizabeth Kanemitsu, Morgan Schoen) 8:38.54; 3. Columbus East 9:25.80.
400 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Claire Jones, Sierra Midkiff, Loftus, Haley Kelley) 4:35.60; 2. Jeffersonville 4:44.19; 3. Columbus East 5:17.28.
100 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Savanna Liddle, Brooke Bielefeld, Cochran, Claire Schuler) 49.07; 2. New Albany 52.53; 3. Jeffersonville 59.88.
1-meter diving: 1. New Albany 169.50; 2. Jeffersonville 131.15; 3. Columbus East 129.45.
200 butterfly relay: 1. Jeffersonville 1:58.27; 2. Floyd Central (Midkiff, Kelley, Jones, Schoen) 1:59.08; 3. Columbus East 2:13.46.
250 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Liddle, Cochran, McCollough, Robbeloth) 2:22.55; 2. New Albany 2:26.61; 3. Jeffersonville 2:49.23.
200 backstroke relay: 1. Floyd Central (Olivia Bentfield, Kanemitsu, Jones, Owens) 2:02.59; 2. Jeffersonville 2:06.88; 3. Southwestern 2:23.32.
200 breaststroke: 1. Floyd Central (Schuler, Midkiff, Loftus, Schoen) 2:18.35; 2. Jeffersonville 2:32.95; 3. Columbus East 2:35.35.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Bielefeld, Robbeloth, McCollough, Owens) 1:48.58; 2. Columbus East 2:00.01; 3. Jeffersonville 2:04.11.
