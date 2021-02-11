GIRLS' SWIMMING: Floyd getting a boost from its frosh

FLOYDS KNOBS — With a big boost from its freshman class, Floyd Central captured its captured its fourth straight sectional title last Saturday.
“You never really know what to expect out of a freshman class as the year goes on, but they’ve done a very good job,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said earlier this season.
Four Floyd freshmen had a hand in sectional championships. Now those frosh will get their feet wet at this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals, which begin at noon today and continue through Saturday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Ninth-graders Lucy Owens and Morgan Schoen won the 100-yard backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively, while their classmates, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth, helped the Highlanders’ 400 freestyle relay team to victory at Highland Hills.
“(They’ve been) very helpful for us,” Perkins said of the freshmen.
Especially, when they teamed with some of Floyd’s more experienced swimmers like senior Erin Perkins, junior Kylie McDonald and sophomore Savanna Liddle. Perkins and Liddle combined with Jones and Robbeloth for that win in the 400 free relay. That quartet is seeded 27th this weekend.
Liddle led the way for the Highlanders last Saturday, winning the 50 and 100 freestyle events. She’s seeded 27th and 32nd, respectively, in those events this weekend.
McDonald, the sectional champ in the 200 individual medley, is seeded 29th in that event.
Meanwhile, Jeffersonville’s 200 freestyle relay team has the best area seed. That quartet, which consisted of seniors Sydney Flora and Mairin Klaus, sophomore Samantha Elsner and junior Katie Case at the sectional, checks in at 24th.
Case, the sectional champ in both the 200 free and 500 free, is seeded 26th in both of those events. Case was also a member of Jeff’s sectional-winning 200 medley relay team, that also included Klaus, Flora and junior Rileigh Dethy, which is seeded 28th this weekend.
IHSAA STATE FINALS SEEDS
Friday & Saturday at IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis
200 medley relay: 1. Carmel 1:42.40; 28. Jeffersonville (Mairin Klaus, Sydney Flora, Rileigh Dethy, Katie Case, Laci Foster, Sarah Langness, Ruby Dunn, Corinne Dilger) 1:51.75.
200 freestyle: 1. Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 1:47.74; 26. Katie Case (Jeff) 1:57.29.
200 individual medley: 1. Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 2:00.42; 29. Kylie McDonald (Floyd Central) 2:13.77.
50 freestyle: 1. Meghan Christman (Carmel) 22.81; 27. Savanna Liddle (FC) 24.39.
100 butterfly: 1. Kitchel (Zionsville) 54.06.
100 freestyle: 1. Paegle (Bloomington South) 49.93; 32. Liddle (FC) 54.14.
500 freestyle: 1. Mary Catherine Pruitt (SB St. Joseph) 4:50.84; 26. Case (Jeff) 5:15.02.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Hamilton Southeastern 1:34.34; 24. Jeffersonville (Flora, Klaus, Samantha Elsner, Case, Avery Dethy, Emily Miller, R. Dethy, Langness) 1:40.31.
100 backstroke: 1. Mya DeWitt (FW Carroll) 53.87; 29. Lucy Owens (FC) 1:00.00.
100 breaststroke: 1. Margaret Love (Carmel) 1:01.60; 31. Morgan Schoen (FC) 1:09.03.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 3:26.52; 27. Floyd Central (Claire Jones, Erin Perkins, Ella Robbeloth, Liddle, Mia Cochran, Elizabeth Kanemitsu, Riley Loftus, Owens) 3:41.89.