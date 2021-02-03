FLOYDS KNOBS — A trio of Floyd Central seniors hope to complete a significant achievement this weekend.
Sydney Baxter, Bernadette Mueller and Erin Perkins will try to complete a triple crown of sorts at the Floyd Central Sectional.
“They haven’t lost a meet — a dual, conference or sectional,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said after Floyd captured its fourth consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference crown last month.
That triumvirate will begin its quest for a fourth sectional title at 6 p.m. tonight, when the preliminaries get underway at Highland Hills. The sectional continues at 9 a.m. Saturday with the event finals slated to start at 1 p.m. that afternoon.
“It’s really exciting to be with a group of us that have all come in together and all train together and we always win together — it’s just really fun to do that as a group,” Erin Perkins, the coach’s daughter, said.
It’s been quite a run for the three.
“I think we’re a little spoiled,” said Baxter, who finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke at the HHC meet Jan. 16. “We’ve had talent and we’ve had depth ... it’s definitely been really nice.”
“We definitely have the numbers and the talent,” added Mueller, who took fifth in the 100 fly and sixth in the 50 free at the HHC Championships. “It’s good to have competition, and we get that most of the time, but we just have the numbers where we win.”
All three have been swimming since they were little.
“I’ve swam for 13 years of my life, so it’s pretty much a part of me,” Mueller said.
It’s even more personal for Perkins, who as a very small child was among the first — along with her father and older sister, Anna — to take a dip in the pool at Highland Hills when it opened. A photo in Joe Perkins’ office commemorates the event. As evidenced in the picture, Erin Perkins wasn’t happy about that first experience in the pool. However, she quickly warmed to the sport, which became a family affair.
Erin, then a freshman, and Anna, then a senior, swam together in the 2017-18 season for the Highlanders.
“Coaching your own, it’s a lot of fun,” Joe Perkins said. “The year they were together was great, and the three years they were apart it’s been fun to coach both of them through this process.”
Erin Perkins hopes to follow in her sister’s wake and swim collegiately (Anna is a junior at Franklin College). Until then, though, she plans on enjoying the final meets and practices with her father.
“We love being together,” said Perkins, who has been a member of two sectional-winning relay teams in her career and finished second in the 200 free and third in the 500 free at the HHC meet. “We get along really well and I feel like being coached by him has just been really special. It’s not something a lot of people get to do. Having a coach that you’re that close with, it’s just been really fun.”
Perkins, and her two classmates, hope that fun continues with another sectional title this weekend.
“We’ve lost some seniors, but we’re the last three remaining,” Baxter said. “We have pictures from freshman year where there’s like six or seven of us, and now it’s down to three.”
