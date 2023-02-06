GIRLS' SWIMMING: Floyd wins sixth straight sectional title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to its sixth straight sectional title Saturday.
The Highlanders won half of the 12 events and finished with 502 points — 168 more than runner-up Jeffersonville. Seymour took third (326) while Madison edged New Albany 215-214 for fourth. Additionally, Providence placed 11th (51), Charlestown 12th (35) and Henryville 13th (31).
“They got out and raced well on Thursday night (in the preliminaries) to set up today,” Floyd Central head coach Joe Perkins said of his squad. “And then when the (200-yard) medley relay got rolling at the beginning, to win that first event it just kind of set the tone for the rest of the day.”
The winners of each swimming event qualified for this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals.
Savanna Liddle led the way for Floyd. The senior won the 50 freestyle (in 24.67 seconds) for the third straight year and was runner-up in the 100 free by eight-hundredths of a second.
Liddle also teamed with sophomore Claire Schuler and juniors Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth to win the 200 freestyle relay in a school-record time of 1:39.19.
“We’ve been working so hard this year,” Liddle said. “We were just ready to go and break some good times. I’m really happy for my relay, we got the school record in the 200 free relay.”
Then, in the final event of the meet, Liddle combined with Macy McCollough, Jones and Robbeloth to capture the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.71).
Schuler also triumphed in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.41), edging teammates Morgan Schoen and Riley Loftus.
Schoen, meanwhile, repeated as the champion in the 200 individual medley (2:16.14).
The Highlanders got the finals off to a flying start, winning the 200 medley relay with the quartet of Lucy Owens, Schoen, Sierra Midkiff and Schuler in 1:52.71.
Meanwhile the runner-up Red Devils were led by individual events winners Emily Miller and Maggie Nifong.
“We swam really well Thursday. We knew we were seeded really well going into today and then we just exceeded expectations,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. “We had great swims top to bottom, everybody performed to their potential. It was great to see some victories from girls that are amongst our best trainers, year-in year-out, day-in, day-out.”
Miller, a senior, won the 500 freestyle (5:14.07).
“I’ve been swimming this event for four years at sectionals and I always wanted to win and I finally got to,” said Miller, who was also second in the 200 free. “It didn’t even feel real (when I did), the emotions were just over the top and I’ve never been prouder.”
Nifong, a sophomore, won the 100 butterfly (1:00.44) and was third in the 200 IM.
“This is my second year swimming the 100 fly. That very end of the race — and the environment in here — was just so great. Touching the wall and seeing that I won was just amazing and I would love that feeling again.”
New Albany junior Stella Klaus won the 1-meter diving competition with 398.60 points while classmate and teammate Elena Edminston was second (303.65). Those two, along with Jeff sophomore Eva Ellis, qualified for tonight’s Jasper Regional.
Also for the Bulldogs, senior Lauren Lopp was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 free.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 502, 2. Jeffersonville 334, 3. Seymour 326, 4. Madison 215, 5. New Albany 214, 6. Jennings County 200, 7. Southwestern (Hanover) 116, 8. Salem 88, 9. Scottsburg 70, 10. Switzerland County 62, 11. Providence 51, 12. Charlestown 35, 13. Henryville 31.
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Sierra Midkiff, Claire Schuler) 1:52.71; 2. Madison 1:54.33; 3. Jeffersonville (Karla Arnold, Sarah Langness, Maggie Nifong, Ruby Dunn) 2:01.16; 7. New Albany (Lila Waters, Peyton Lamb, Preslava Nedelcheva, Maria Faust) 2:07.30.
200 freestyle: 1. Avery Witt (JC) 1:58.93; 2. Emily Miller (J) 1:59.74; 3. Lauren Lopp (NA) 2:00.12; 4. Claire Jones (FC) 2:02.04; 5. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:03.27; 6. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:05.96; 7. Dunn (J) 2:07.52.
200 individual medley: 1. Schoen (FC) 2:16.14; 2. Midkiff (FC) 2:17.98; 3. Nifong (J) 2:19.52; 5. Riley Loftus (FC) 2:21.05; 7. Avery Dethy (J) 2:25.53; 8. Langness (J) 2:27.57.
50 freestyle: 1. Savanna Liddle (FC) 24.67; 2. Reilly Kuppler (M) 24.76; 3. Canida Lillian (M) 24.93; 4. Schuler (FC) 25.37; 5. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 25.61.
1-meter diving: 1. Stella Klaus (NA) 398.60; 2. Elena Edminston (NA) 303.65; 3. Grace Lewis (Sey) 289.35; 4. Eva Ellis (J) 282.10; 5. Mia Panepinto (J) 275.25; 6. Kathleyn Meier (FC) 260.00.
100 butterfly: 1. Nifong (J) 1:00.44; 2. Midkiff (FC) 1:00.46; 3. Robbeloth (FC) 1:03.64; 5. Arnold (J) 1:04.20.
100 freestyle: 1. Canida (M) 54.00; 2. Liddle (FC) 54.08; 3. Kuppler (M) 55.13; 5. Dunn (J) 57.32; 6. Lucy Owens (FC0 57.40; 7. Mia Cochran (FC) 57.42; 8. Adelaide Bingham (J) 58.53.
500 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 5:27.61; 2. Lopp (NA) 5:26.55; 3. McCollough (FC0 5:26.57; 4. Brooke Bielefeld (FC) 5:26.82; 6. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:35.02.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Liddle, Schuler, Jones, Robbeloth) 1:39.19; 2. Madison 1:43.36; 3. Seymour 1:46.06; 4. Jeffersonville (Dunn, Arnold, Nifong, Miller) 1:47.03; 5. New Albany (Lamb, Abigail Holder, Nedelcheva, Lopp) 1:48.67.
100 backstroke: 1. Witt (JC) 1:00.86; 2. Jones (FC) 1:02.15; 3. Olivia Bentfield (FC) 1:03.41; 4. Owens (FC) 1:03.59; 5. Holder (NA) 1:04.78; 8. Bingham (J) 1:06.50.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schuler (FC) 1:09.41; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:10.09; 3. Loftus (FC) 1:12.55; 6. Langness (J) 1:18.02; 8. Lamb (NA) 1:18.84.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Liddle, McCollough, Jones, Robbeloth) 3:41.71; 2. Jennings County 3:54.78; 3. Seymour 3:55.09; 4. Jeffersonville (Miller, Laci Foster, Dethy, Bingham) 3:57.73; 5. New Albany (Waters, Holder, Clara Bishop, Lopp) 4:01.96.