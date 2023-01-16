GIRLS' SWIMMING: Highlanders capture sixth straight HHC title

SEYMOUR — Floyd Central captured its sixth straight Hoosier Hills Conference championship Saturday at Seymour.
The Highlanders won seven of the 12 events en route to 383 points — 185 more than runner-up Jeffersonville — at the HHC Championships. The host Owls (184), Columbus East (140) and New Albany (130) rounded out the top five in the seven-team event.
“Our kids really performed well,” said Floyd Central coach Joe Perkins, whose team won its 17th HHC title overall. “They met the expectations we had heading into the meet. Overall, it was one of our better girls’ conference meets we’ve had in recent years.”
Senior Savanna Liddle led the way for Floyd. For the third year in a row, Liddle was victorious in all four of her events. For the third consecutive season, she triumphed in the 50-yard freestyle (25.15 seconds) and the 100 free (55.33). Additionally, she was a member of the Highlanders’ triumphant 200 freestyle (1:44.89) and 400 free relay (3:50.45) teams. In both events she combined with Macy McCollough, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth.
Other individual winners for Floyd were Jones in the 200 free (2:03.25) and Claire Schuler in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.96).
“Savanna Liddle had a tremendous day,” Perkins said. “And Claire Jones and Claire Schuler picked up their first individual conference championships.”
Schuler also teamed with Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen and Sierra Midkiff to capture the 200 medley relay (1:57.97).
“To win all three relays was really exciting for our kids,” Perkins said.
The runner-up Red Devils were led by Emily Miller, who finished first in the 500 freestyle (5:27.68) and second in the 200 free.
The fifth-place Bulldogs were led by Stella Klaus, who was second in the 1-meter diving competition, and Lauren Lopp, who took third in the 100 free and the 200 free.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Seymour
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 383, 2. Jeffersonville 198, 3. Seymour 184, 4. Columbus East 140, 5. New Albany 130, 6. Jennings County 129, 7. Bedford NL 124.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Sierra Midkiff, Claire Schuler) 1:57.97; 2. BNL 2:02.15; 3. Jennings County 2:02.51; 4. Jeffersonville (Kaya Arnold, Sarah Langness, Maggie Nifong, Ruby Dunn) 2:04.53; 6. New Albany (Lila Waters, Elese Jackson, Maria Faust, Adalina Rosas) 2:22.76.
200 freestyle: 1. Claire Jones (FC) 2:03.25; 2. Emily Miller (J) 2:04:64; 3. Lauren Lopp (NA) 2:05.03; 5. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:07.15; 7. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:09.04; 10. Adelaide Bingham (J) 2:13.36; 13. Clara Bishop (NA) 2:16.83; 18. Hulan Otgonbaya (J) 2:40.51.
200 individual medley: 1. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 2:13.74; 2. Midkiff (FC) 2:23.04; 3. Schoen (FC) 2:24.96; 4. Nifong (J) 2:25.54; 5. Riley Loftus (FC) 2:28.87; 7. Avery Dethy (J) 2:33.23; 13. Lila Waters (NA) 2:40.26; 16. Jackson (NA) 2:51.46; 18. Jordenn Sheppard (J) 3:14.75.
50 freestyle: 1. Savanna Liddle (FC) 25.15; 2. Katya Cox (S) 26.06; 3. Schuler (FC) 26.19; 4. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 26.34; 6. Arnold (J) 27.65; 8. Abigail Holder (NA) 28.18; 10. Laci Foster (J) 29.02; 11. Litzy Rubio (J) 29.10; 13. Jacqueline Owens (NA) 30.34; 14. Faust (NA) 30.99.
1-meter diving: 1. Gabriel Meier (CE) 407.60; 2. Stella Klaus (NA) 387.45; 3. Elena Edmiston (NA) 286.90; 4. Mia Panepinto (J) 269.15; 9. Kathleyn Meier (FC) 240.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 59.96; 2. Midkiff (FC) 1:03.76; 3. Nifong (J) 1:04.23; 4. Robbeloth (FC) 1:06.01; 9. Haley Kelley (FC) 1:10.34; 12. Langness (J) 1:13.28; 15. Faust (NA) 1:17.79.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 55.33; 2. Katya Cox (S) 57.30; 3. Lopp (NA) 57.61; 4. Owens (FC) 58.42; 5. Mia Cochran (FC) 59.44; 6. Arnold (J) 1:00.01; 7. Dunn (J) 1:00.50; 10. Rubio (J) 1:04.03; 12. Owens (NA) 1:05.83.
500 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 5:27.68; 2. Brooke Bielefeld (FC) 5:36.31; 5. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:44.54; 7. Dethy (J) 5:55.71; 12. Bishop (NA) 6:14.72; 16. Otgonbaya (J) 6:58.77.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Liddle, Jones, Schuler, Robbeloth) 1:44.89; 2. Seymour 1:50.27; 3. Jeff (Nifong, Arnold, Dunn, Miller) 1:51.24; 4. New Albany (Holder, Owens, Bishop, Lopp) 1:54.59.
100 backstroke: 1. Avery Witt (JC) 1:03.48; 2. Jones (FC) 1:03.89; 3. Owens (FC) 1:04.73; 4. Holder (NA) 1:06.06; 5. Olivia Bentfield (FC) 1:08.55; 8. Bingham (J) 1:10.75; 11. Lila Waters (NA) 1:13.46; 14. Emma Saleri (J) 1:19.29; 17. Lauren Peters (J) 1:26.30.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schuler (FC) 1:11.96; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:14.37; 3. Loftus (FC) 1:16.67; 7. Langness (J) 1:22.22; 9. Foster (J) 1:24.88; 10. Jackson (NA) 1:30.92; 11. Marina Darling (J) 1:35.23.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Liddle, McCollough, Jones, Robbeloth) 3:50.45; 2. Seymour 4:05.54; 3. Jennings County 4:05.80; 5. Jeff (Miller, Bingham, Dethy, Foster) 4:09.96; 6. New Albany (Owens, Bishop, Holder, Lopp) 4:14.34.