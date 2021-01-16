FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central captured its fourth straight Hoosier Hills Conference title Saturday.
The host Highlanders won four of the 12 events en route to 386 points — 145 more than runner-up Jeffersonville. Seymour took third (151) while Columbus East (151) and Bedford North Lawrence (129) rounded out the top five. New Albany finished sixth with 107.
Savanna Liddle led the way for Floyd. The sophomore won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events in 24.70 and 55.36 seconds, respectively. She also was a member of the Highlanders' victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. In the 200 medley, Liddle teamed with sophomore Kylie McDonald and freshmen Lucy Owens and Morgan Schoen for the victory.
The Red Devils also won a quartet of events. Junior Katie Case captured the 200 freestyle (2:01.61), sophomore Emily Miller won the 500 free (5:26.88) and senior Mairin Klaus triumphed in the 100 backstroke (1:02.62). Case and Klaus combined with senior Sydney Flora and sophomore Samantha Elsner to win the 200 free relay.
In the 1-meter diving competition, New Albany junior Lanie Scharlow was victorious for the third straight year. She scored 382.95 points.
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 386, 2. Jeffersonville 241, 3. Seymour 153, 4. Columbus East 151, 5. Bedford North Lawrence 129, 6. New Albany 107, 7. Jennings County 90, 8. Madison 62.
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Kylie McDonald, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle) 1:56.12; 2. Jeffersonville (Mairin Klaus, Sydney Flora, Rileigh Dethy, Katie Case) 1:58.65; 3. Columbus East 1:58.95.
200 freestyle: 1. Case (J) 2:01.61; 2. Erin Perkins (FC) 2:05.27; 3. Flora (J) 2:06.97.
200 individual medley: 1. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 2:12.80; 2. Elizabeth Proffitt (CE) 2:20.09; 3. Maren McClure (S) 2:21.00.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 24.70; 2. Klaus (J) 25.43; 3. Marin Wieneke (CE) 25.72.
Diving: 1. Lanie Scharlow (NA) 382.95; 2. Gabriel Meier (CE) 364.05; 3. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 341.35.
100 butterfly: 1. Proffitt (CE) 1:01.32; 2. McClure (S) 1:03.01; 3. Schoen (FC) 1:05.28.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 55.36; 2. Sandy Cerino Rico (S) 57.05; 3. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 57.66.
500 freestyle: 1. Emily Miller (J) 5:26.88; 2. Case (J) 5:27.92; 3. Perkins (FC) 5:32.34.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Flora, Klaus, Samantha Elsner, Case) 1:45.29; 2. Floyd Central (McDonald, Claire Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth) 1:45.36; 3. Columbus East 1:48.51.
100 backstroke: 1. Klaus (J) 1:02.62; 2. Owens (FC) 1:02.90; 3. Katya Cox (S) 1:03.98.
100 breaststroke: 1. Gabhart (BNL) 1:08.68; 2. Reagan Brown (JC) 1:11.76; 3. Wieneke (CE) 1:12.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Jones, Robbeloth, Owens, Liddle) 3:54.46; 2. Bedford NL 4:00.67; 3. Jeffersonville (Miller, Avery Dethy, Elsner, R. Dethy) 4:07.78.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.