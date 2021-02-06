FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central captured its fourth straight sectional title Saturday afternoon.
The host Highlanders won six of the 12 events en route to 519 points and the team championship at the Floyd Central Sectional at Highland Hills. Jeffersonville was runner-up with 427 points while New Albany finished fourth, tallying 212 points.
Each event winner automatically qualified for next weekend's IHSAA State Finals at IUPUI.
Floyd Central was led by sophomore Savanna Liddle, who won a pair of individual events and was also on a victorious relay team. Liddle captured the 50-yard freestyle (24.39 seconds) and 100 free (54.14). Additionally, she swam the anchor leg of the Highlanders' triumphant 400 freestyle relay (3:41.89). Liddle teamed with senior Erin Perkins and freshmen Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth to win that event.
Other winners for Floyd included junior Kylie McDonald in the 200 individual medley (2:13.77), freshman Lucy Owens in the 100 backstroke (1:00.00) and freshman Morgan Schoen in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.03).
The runner-up Red Devils were led by Katie Case, who had a part in all four of the team's victories. The junior captured the 200 free (1:57.29) and 500 free (5:15.02) individually and was also a member of a pair of victorious relay teams. She teamed with seniors Mairin Klaus and Sydney Flora, as well as classmate Rileigh Dethy, to win the 200 medley relay (1:51.75). Later, Case combined with Flora, Klaus and sophomore Samantha Elsner to claim victory in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.31).
The fourth-place Bulldogs were led by junior Lanie Scharlow, who won the 1-meter diving competition with 391.30 points. She, along with the second through fourth-place finishers, will compete in the diving regional at Jasper at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 519, 2. Jeffersonville 427, 3. Seymour 330, 4. New Albany 212, 5. Jennings County 171, 6. Madison 127, 7. Southwestern 108, 8. Scottsburg 95, 9. Switzerland County 66, 10. Charlestown 65, 11. Salem 49, 12. Providence 44, 13. Henryville 32.
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Mairin Klaus, Sydney Flora, Rileigh Dethy, Katie Case) 1:51.75; 2. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Kylie McDonald, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle) 1:52.06; 3. Seymour 1:57.49.
200 freestyle: 1. Case (J) 1:57.29; 2. Emily Miller (J) 2:00.12; 3. Erin Perkins (FC) 2:00.66.
200 individual medley: 1. McDonald (FC) 2:13.77; 2. Flora (J) 2:13.80; 3. Claire Jones (FC) 2:18.26.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 24.39; 2. Klaus (J) 24.73; 3. Sandra Cerino Rico (S) 25.05.
Diving: 1. Lanie Scharlow (NA) 391.30; 2. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 373.40; 3. Abigail Ryan (FC) 330.10; 4. Disney Mullins (J) 323.35.
100 butterfly: 1. Maren McClure (S) 1:01.61; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:02.97; 3. Dethy (J) 1:03.80.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 54.14; 2. Flora (J) 54.31; 3. Rico (S) 55.02.
500 freestyle: 1. Case (J) 5:15.02; 2. Miller (J) 5:15.62; 3. Perkins (FC) 5:24.98.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Flora, Klaus, Samantha Elsner, Case) 1:40.31; 2. Floyd Central (McDonald, Jones, Schoen, Ella Robbeloth) 1:43.51; 3. Seymour 1:49.45.
100 backstroke: 1. Owens (FC) 1:00.00; 2. Klaus (J) 1:01.08; 3. Ekaterina Cox (S) 1:02.68.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schoen (FC) 1:09.03; 2. Reagan Brown (JC) 1:10.26; 3. McDonald (FC) 1:10.89.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Jones, Perkins, Robbeloth, Liddle) 3:41.89; 2. Seymour 3:43.67; 3. Jeffersonville (Miller, Ruby Dunn, Avery Dethy, Elsner) 3:56.93.
