INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd Central's seven swimmers finished their seasons Friday night in the preliminaries of the IHSAA State Finals.
Junior Savanna Liddle had the Highlanders' top finish, taking 22nd in the 50-yard freestyle at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.
The top 16 finishers in each event advance to Saturday's championship and consolation finals, which are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
New Albany sophomore Stella Klaus will compete in the 1-meter diving preliminaries, which was slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. She is seeded 11th.
Friday was a fast night in the pool as records were set in five events — the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle, the 100 free, the 500 free and the 100 backstroke.
Bloomington South senior Kristina Paegle set a new state mark in the 100 free, finishing in 48 seconds flat, while Liddle took 27th (54.45).
Also for Floyd, sophomore Morgan Schoen took 27th in the 500 freestyle and 29th in the 200 individual medley while sophomore Lucy Owens placed 30th in the 100 backstroke.
Liddle, Schoen, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth took 26th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Owens, Schoen, Liddle and Claire Schuler finished 29th in the 200 medley relay, as were Schuler, Jones, Robbeloth and Mia Cochran in the 200 freestyle relay.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday at IUPUI Natatorium
200-yard medley relay: 1. Carmel (Berit Berglund, Vivian Wilson, Alex Shackell, Meghan Christman) 1:38.86-x; 29. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle, Claire Schuler) 1:53.10.
200 freestyle: 1. Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 1:45.02-x.
200 individual medley: 1. Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 1:58.23; 29. Schoen (FC) 2:13.69.
50 freestyle: 1. Lilian Christianson (Penn) 22.51; 22. Liddle (FC) 24.45.
100 butterfly: 1. Alex Shackell (Carmel) 51.92.
100 freestyle: 1. Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 48.00-x; 27. Liddle (FC) 54.45.
500 freestyle: 1. Lynsey Bowen (Carmel) 4:45.15-x; 27. Schoen (FC) 5:18.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel (Grace Dougherty, Erin Cummins, Hayley Reed, Gretchen Lueking) 1:34.05; 29. Floyd Central (Schuler, Claire Jones, Ella Robbeloth, Mia Cochran) 1:43.84.
100 backstroke: 1. Berit Berglund (Carmel) 51.50-x; 30. Owens (FC) 1:01.21.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kitchel (Zionsville) 1:00.69.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 3:24.83; 26. Floyd Central (Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth, Liddle) 3:44.70.
x—state record.
