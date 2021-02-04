FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central and Jeffersonville set the pace as the Floyd Central Sectional got underway Thursday night.
The Highlanders had the fastest preliminary time in five of the 11 events, while the Red Devils posted the swiftest swim in four events at Highland Hills.
Action resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday with the finals slated to start at 1 p.m. that afternoon.
For Floyd Central, sophomore Savanna Liddle had the fastest times in the 50-yard freestyle (24.89 seconds) and 100 free (55.33). The Highlanders also posted the swiftest swims in all three relay events. In the 200 medley relay it was Liddle, junior Kylie McDonald and freshmen Lucy Owens and Morgan Schoen, who finished in 1:57.14. Later, McDonald teamed with three frosh — Schoen, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth — to post the fast time in the 200 free relay (1:46.98). In the final event, Liddle and senior Erin Perkins combined with Jones and Robbeloth for the swiftest time in the 400 free relay (3:52.60).
For Jeff, junior Katelyn Case set the pace in the 200 free (2:02.91) and 500 free (5:30.32) while seniors Sydney Flora and Mairin Klaus did the same in the 200 individual medley (2:19.61) and 100 backstroke (1:02.11), respectively.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Kylie McDonald, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle) 1:57.14; 2. New Albany (Abigail Holder, Peyton Lamb, Lauren Lopp, Caroline Barbieri) 2:01.96; 3. Jeffersonville (Mairin Klaus, Sarah Langness, Ruby Dunn, Rileigh Dethy) 2:02.70. Others: 8. Charlestown (Annika White, Kendra Grayson, Grace Adams, Claire Sweeney) 2:19.26; 11. Providence (Sydney LaMaster, Macy Scroggins, Melissa Buchanan, Audrey Howell) 2:31.10; 12. Henryville (Annie Spicer, Destiny Olson, Brooklin Thompson, Katherine Smith) 2:31.66.
200 freestyle: 1. Katelyn Case (J) 2:02.91; 2. Erin Perkins (FC) 2:04.45; 3. Ekaterina Cox (S) 2:05.07; 4. Emily Miller (J) 2:06.02; 5. Dunn (J) 2:06.57; 6. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:06.89.
200 individual medley: 1. Sydney Flora (J) 2:19.61; 2. Claire Jones (FC) 2:20.85; 3. McDonald (FC) 2:21.61; 6. Riley Loftus (FC) 2:24.60; 7. Langness (J) 2:29.30; 8. Avery Dethy (J) 2:30.87.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 24.89; 2. Klaus (J) 25.50; 3. Lopp (NA) 25.74; 4. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 26.00; 6. Bernadette Mueller (FC) 26.30.
100 butterfly: 1. Maren McClure (S) 1:02.99; 2. Belle Crawford (SW) 1:03.83; 3. R. Dethy (J) 1:03.89; 4. Schoen (FC) 1:04.61; 5. Lopp (NA) 1:05.13; 6. Mueller (FC) 1:05.33; 8. Dunn (J) 1:06.30.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 55.33; 2. Flora (J) 56.38; 3. Robbeloth (FC) 56.96; 5. Samantha Elsner (J) 57.90; 7. Mia Cochran (FC) 58.56.
500 freestyle: 1. Case (J) 5:30.32; 2. Perkins (FC) 5:32.94; 3. Miller (J) 5:33.34; 4. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:38.02; 5. Madylin Cavan (FC) 5:52.38; 6. A. Dethy (J) 5:52.55.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (McDonald, Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth) 1:46.98; 2. Jeffersonville (Elsner, Klaus, R. Dethy, Miller) 1:49.56; 3. Seymour 1:52.00; 5. New Albany (Analiese Hickman, Barbieri, Clara Bishop, Maria Faust) 1:57.45; 7. Charlestown (Adams, Grayson, White, Sweeney) 2:01.86. Others: 11. Henryville (Spicer, Thompson, Olson, Katherine Smith) 2:15.00; 12. Providence (Cassandra Fetz, Beth Wimsatt, Scroggins, Howell) 2:26.82.
100 backstroke: 1. Klaus (J) 1:02.11; 2. Owens (FC) 1:02.65; 3. Cox (S) 1:02.68; 4. Holder (NA) 1:04.40; 5. Sydney Baxter (FC) 1:04.70; 6. Jones (FC) 1:04.98; 7. Elsner (J) 1:06.61.
100 breaststroke: 1. Reagan Brown (JC) 1:12.49; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:12.71; 3. Loftus (FC) 1:13.80; 4. McDonald (FC) 1:14.29; 6. Corinne Dilger (J) 1:17.83; 7. Peyton Lamb (NA) 1:18.47; 8. Langness (J) 1:18.67.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Jones, Perkins, Robbeloth, Liddle) 3:52.60; 2. Seymour 3:59.47; 3. New Albany (Lopp, Madeline Demotte, Holder, Hickman) 4:03.37; 4. Jeffersonville (Miller, Dunn, A. Dethy, Elsner) 4:05.38. Others: 11. Providence (LaMaster, Buchanan, Howell, Sarah Boehm) 5:11.91; 12. Charlestown (Emily Almeciga, Macie Rhoten, Payton Abbott, Vanessa Gogel) 5:26.86; 13. Henryville (Kalie Jackson, Jensen Smith, Natalie Velten, Lillie Owens) 6:02.52.
