GIRLS' SWIMMING: Highlanders win 5th sectional in a row

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central captured its fifth straight sectional title Monday night.
The Highlanders won eight of the 12 events en route to 470 points. Jeffersonville was second with 300 while Seymour (281), New Albany (257) and Jennings County (230) rounded out the top five at Highland Hills.
The winner of each event, as well as those who achieve a state standard, qualify for the IHSAA State Finals, which will be held Friday and Saturday at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.
Floyd was led by junior Savanna Liddle and sophomore Morgan Schoen, both of whom won four events.
Liddle triumphed in the 50-yard freestyle (24.23) and the 100 freestyle (54.08) individually, while Schoen finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:13.13) and in the 500 freestyle (5:20.73). Both also helped the Highlanders' 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to victory.
Liddle and Schoen combined with Lucy Owens and Claire Schuler to help Floyd win the first event of the night, the 200 medley relay (1:50.36) and then with Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth to win the meet's last event, the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.89).
Owens, a sophomore, also won her second straight title in the 100 backstroke (59.69).
Also, Schuler, Jones and Robbeloth teamed up with Mia Cochran to finish first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.94).
The runner-up Red Devils were led by a trio of second-place finishers — Ruby Dunn in the 200 free, Maggie Nifong in the 100 butterfly and Emily Miller in the 500 free.
New Albany sophomore Stella Klaus captured the 1-meter diving competition, which was held Saturday, with 401.85 points. The top four finishers in that event will compete in the Jasper Regional, which is slated to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday & Tuesday at Highland Hills
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 470, 2. Jeffersonville 300, 3. Seymour 281, 4. New Albany 257, 5. Jennings County 230, 6. Madison 198, 7. Southwestern 110, 8. Salem 90, 9. Switzerland County 66, 10. Scottsburg 57, 11. Henryville 52, 12. Providence 36, 13. Charlestown 34, 14. Silver Creek 16.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle, Claire Schuler) 1:50.36; 2. Jennings County 1:54.61; 3. Madison 1:55.62.
200 freestyle: 1. Avery Witt (JC) 1:58.62; 2. Ruby Dunn (J) 2:01.67; 3. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:03.33.
200 individual medley: 1. Schoen (FC) 2:13.13; 2. Mei Shibata (M) 2:16.08; 3. Claire Jones (FC) 2:16.61.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 24.23; 2. Olivia Fish (S) 25.42; 3. Lauren Lopp (NA) 25.47.
1-meter diving: 1. Stella Klaus (NA) 401.85; 2. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 357.40; 3. Disney Mullins (J) 286.50; 5. Are'lla Sheckles (J) 187.80.
100 butterfly: 1. Raygan Crawford (SW) 1:02.39; 2. Maggie Nifong (J) 1:02.62; 3. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 1:03.03.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 54.08; 2. Lopp (NA) 55.51; 3. Owens (FC) 55.76.
500 freestyle: 1. Schoen (FC) 5:20.73; 2. Emily Miller (J) 5:29.62; 3. Dunn (J) 5:31.40.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Schuler, Jones, Robbeloth, Mia Cochran) 1:41.94; 2. Seyour 1:43.35; 3. Madison 1:46.78.
100 backstroke: 1. Owens (FC) 59.69; 2. Witt (JC) 1:00.31; 3. Fish (S) 1:01.23.
100 breaststroke: 1. Reagan Brown (JC) 1:08.17; 2. Schuler (FC) 1:09.42; 3. Maren McClure (S) 1:11.02.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central (Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth, Liddle) 3:40.89; 2. Seymour 3:49.68; 3. Jennings County 3:52.61.