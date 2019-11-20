NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central won six of the 10 events to take home the title at the 34th annual New Albany Relays on Tuesday night.
The Highlanders tallied 82 points while runner-up Jeffersonville, which won the other four events, took second with 69 points. New Albany was fourth with 39, while Providence finished seventh with 17.
Floyd Central won the 400-yard medley, 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly, 250 freestyle and 200 breaststroke relays, along with the diving competition.
Meanwhile the Red Devils captured the 200 medley, 800 freestyle, 200 backstroke and 200 freestyle relays.
NEW ALBANY RELAYS
Tuesday at New Albany
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 82, 2. Jeffersonville 69, 3. Columbus East 43, 4. New Albany 39, 5. Madison 37, 6. Scottsburg 20, 7. Providence 17.
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville A 1:55.80; 2. Floyd Central A 2:00.86; 3. New Albany A 2:20.40.
800 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville A 8:30.63; 2. Floyd Central A 9:04.12; 3. Columbus East A 9:41.02.
400 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central 4:28.65; 2. Jeffersonville A 4:46.87; 3. Columbus East A 5:17.43.
100 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A 50.20; 2. New Albany A 52.65; 3. Jeffersonville A 57.89.
Diving: 1. Floyd Central 220.20; 2. Columbus East 172.80; 3. Providence 160.80.
200 butterfly relay: 1. Floyd Central A 1:58.51; 2. Jeffersonville A 2:00.59; 3. Columbus East A 2:15.92.
250 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A 2:22.50; 2. New Albany A 2:27.98; 3. Columbus East A 2:38.90.
200 backstroke relay: 1. Jeffersonville A 2:00.86; 2. Floyd Central A 2:07.05; 3. New Albany A 2:17.86.
200 breaststroke relay: 1. Floyd Central A 2:20.27; 2. Columbus East A 2:33.18; 3. Jeffersonville A 2:33.99.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville A 1:45.86; 2. Floyd Central A 1:46.04; 3. Columbus East A 1:48.45.
