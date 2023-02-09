GIRLS' SWIMMING: Liddle prepares for final state meet

FLOYDS KNOBS — It’s going to be a weekend of mixed emotions for Savanna Liddle.
The Floyd Central senior is not only entering her final IHSAA State Finals, but she’ll also likely be swimming in the last competitive meet of her life. That’s because the multi-sport standout who also excels on the cross country course and the track, as well as in the swimming pool, will only continue her running career in college.
“It’s going to be a bittersweet moment,” Liddle said. “I’m going to be excited, ready to give it my best and end my time swimming. But it’s going to be really fun doing it with my team and coaches.”
Liddle will compete in three events — the 50-yard freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay — at the Indiana University Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis today and tomorrow. Preliminaries will begin at 6 p.m. this evening before the consolation and championship finals start at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Liddle, who’ll be making her third straight trip to the state meet, is coming off yet another stellar performance at last Saturday’s Floyd Central Sectional, where she won all three of the aforementioned events.
In her first event Liddle, who had the second-fastest preliminary time, captured her third straight sectional title in the 50 free.
“That was really exciting,” she said afterward. “I was pumped and ready for that race. I just went in and wanted to get a good time and try to get a personal record. It was my second-best time, so I’m still happy with it and I'm going to state in it so I’m hoping to get a best time at state.”
“She’s just got such a great start, breakout and turn in the 50 and she was really dialed in on her finish,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said Saturday.
Three events later Liddle had her two-year reign as the 100 freestyle champion ended as she finished second (to Madison freshman Lillian Canida) by a mere eight-hundredths of a second.
Liddle, though, bounced back in a big way. She swam the first leg on Floyd’s victorious 200 free relay team, which also included Claire Schuler, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth, that finished in a school-record 1 minute, 39.19 seconds.
“That school record was very impressive,” Perkins said. “We moved Savanna off the medley relay to lead her off on that one this year to give us a little extra bump. Once they got out in front they just rolled through that race.”
“That was so exciting,” Liddle added. “We were all just so pumped and ready. Before we started we were all just building each other up and we went in and we did it. It was so fun. We’re really wanting to get faster at state as well.”
Once again swimming the leadoff leg, Liddle teamed up with Macy McCollough, Jones and Robbeloth to close out the meet with a win in the 400 free relay.
“That was just really fun too,” Liddle said. “Any relays with my team are just really fun to be a part of.”
Liddle’s success on dry land (she earned All-State honors in cross country in the fall and has previously advanced to the IHSAA State Finals in track & field as well) and in the water could be considered a bit of an anomaly.
“It’s kind of that weird thing to be a distance runner in high school then to come over here and be a sprinter,” Perkins said.
So how does Liddle do it?
“You want to say she’s talented, but she also works as hard as everybody else in here,” Perkins said. “And she has one of the best attitudes I’ve ever dealt with — great person and great kid to be around every day.”
Liddle’s tireless effort, she often runs after swim meets and practices during the winter, and attitude often help overcome other areas where she may be lacking.
“She’s not very tall, but obviously she’s very strong,” Perkins said. “She’s probably one of the better kickers I’ve ever had too. She can motor when she starts kicking. And she gets off the blocks quicker than anybody we’ve had in a long time. She’s just nails.
“I think for her it’s all of those big running races she goes to. She was All-State in cross country this year, the mentality of how she can compete at this level is definitely a benefit for her.”
And although the winter can be especially hectic — ”I’m still training for track during my swim season, because right after swim season I go straight into indoor track,” she said — Liddle wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s something that I just love doing and it’s something that’s just really fun for me. I was really blessed just having the gift to run and swim and the ability to run and swim,” she said.
However, she won’t be doing both for much longer.
“I’m really excited for indoor track, but I’m just trying to enjoy the last little bit of my swimming career,” said Liddle, who earlier this week announced her commitment to continue her running career at Indiana Wesleyan University. “My goal is to get a personal-best time (at state). It would be awesome to get top 16 (in the 50 free). I’m going in ready.”