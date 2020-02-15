INDIANAPOLIS — No area swimmer advanced out of Friday's preliminaries at the IHSAA State Finals at the Indiana University Natatorium.
Several, though, did have solid swims.
New Albany senior Greer Manger was 19th in the 100-yard freestyle and 25th in the 200 free. Manger narrowly missed on her attempts to break two school records. She finished the 100 free in 52.83 seconds — a little over one-tenth of a second off Rachel Klein's school-record of 52.71. In the 200 free she finished in 1:55.52 — less than three-tenths of a second off the school record of 1:55.27 set by her older sister, Hannah.
Jeffersonville senior Megan McEwen was 19th in the 50 freestyle and 26th in the 100 butterfly. Her teammate, and classmate, Bonnie Dixon finished 24th in the 100 backstroke and 30th in the 200 individual medley.
Also for the Red Devils, senior Alyssa Miller was 26th in the 500 freestyle while Dixon and McEwen teamed up with Corinne Dilger and Mairin Klaus to take 21st in the 200 medley relay.
Floyd Central sophomore Kylie McDonald finished 31st in the 100 breaststroke. In the next race she teamed with senior Grace Allen and juniors Bernadette Mueller and Erin Perkins to take 25th in the 400 freestyle relay.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday's preliminaries at IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis
200-yard medley relay: 1. Carmel 1:43.33; 2. Franklin 1:43.77; 3. FW Carroll 1:43.80; 21. Jeffersonville (Bonnie Dixon, Corinne Dilger, Megan McEwen, Mairin Klaus) 1:49.94.
200 freestyle: 1. Gretchen Lueking (Carmel) 1:47.91; 2. Elyse Heiser (Zionsville) 1:48.24; 3. Mary Catherine Pruitt (SB St. Joseph) 1:48.80; 25. Greer Manger (New Albany) 1:55.52.
200 individual medley: 1. Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 1:59.41; 2. MacKenna Lieske (Carmel) 2:01.86; 3. Maggie Love (Carmel) 2:01.99; 30. Dixon (Jeffersonville) 2:16.64.
50 freestyle: 1. Elsa Fretz (Northridge) 22.91; 2. Elizabeth Broshears (Ev. Reitz Memorial) 23.04; 3. Meghan Christman (Carmel) 23.21; 19. McEwen (Jeffersonville) 24.27.
100 butterfly: 1. Kitchel (Zionsville) 53.79; 2. Broshears (Ev. Reitz Memorial) 53.91; 3. Rachel Sabotin (Trinity Lutheran) 54.68; 26. McEwen (Jeffersonville) 59.22.
100 freestyle: 1. Lueking (Carmel) 49.94; 2. Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 50.01; 3. Christman (Carmel) 50.23; 19. Manger (New Albany) 52.83.
500 freestyle: 1. Pruitt (SB St. Joseph) 4:48.90; 2. Josephine Ramey (Fishers) 4:55.33; 3. Erin Cummins (Carmel) 4:55.66; 26. Alyssa Miller (Jeffersonville) 5:16.47.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 1:34.19; 2. Franklin 1:34.35; 3. FW Carroll 1:34.56.
100 backstroke: 1. Berit Berglund (Carmel) 53.41; 2. Mya DeWitt (FW Carroll) 53.91; 3. Heiser (Zionsville) 54.50; 24. Dixon (Jeffersonville) 58.35.
100 breaststroke: 1. Lydia Reade (Fishers) 1:03.07; 2. Lieske (Carmel) 1:03.23; 3. Sammy Huff (Noblesville) 1:03.29; 31. Kylie McDonald (Floyd Central) 1:09.84.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 3:25.46; 2. Fishers 3:26.69; 3. FW Carroll 3:27.05; 25. Floyd Central (Bernadette Mueller, Grace Allen, Erin Perkins, McDonald) 3:46.41.
