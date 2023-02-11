INDIANAPOLIS — No swimmer from Clark or Floyd counties qualified for a consolation or championship heat race of the IHSAA State Finals.
Jeffersonville’s Emily Miller had the best area finish in Friday’s preliminaries at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI. The senior placed 25th in the 500-yard freestyle. She finished in 5 minutes, 13.91 seconds, bettering her time of 5:14.07 at last Saturday’s Floyd Central Sectional.
In other races involving area individuals, Floyd Central senior Savanna Liddle placed 27th in the 50 freestyle, Floyd junior Morgan Schoen took 29th in the 200 individual medley, Floyd sophomore Claire Schuler placed 29th in the 100 breaststroke and Jeff sophomore Maggie Nifong finished 30th in the 100 butterfly.
Additionally, the Highlanders’ 400 free relay team of Liddle, Macy McCollough, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth combined to take 26th while the Floyd quartet of Lucy Owens, Schoen, Sierra Midkiff and Schuler placed 27th in the 200 medley relay.
It was a fast night in the pool as five state records were set, all by Carmel swimmers.
The IHSAA State Finals resumed at 9 a.m. Saturday with the 1-meter diving prelims, followed by the diving semifinals at 11 a.m. The finals for all of the events are slated to start at 1 p.m.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
At IU Natatorium, IUPUI
Friday’s preliminaries
200-yard medley relay: 1. Carmel 1:38.51-x; 27. Floyd Central (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Sierra Midkiff, Claire Schuler) 1:54.57.
200 freestyle: 1. Lynsey Bowen (Carmel) 1:46.25.
200 individual medley: 1. Molly Sweeney (Carmel) 1:55.88-x; 29. Schoen (FC) 2:16.93.
50 freestyle: 1. Alexandra Shack (Carmel) 22.05-x; 27. Savanna Liddle (FC) 24.74.
100 butterfly: 1. Shack (Carmel) 51.16-x; 30. Maggie Nifong (Jeffersonville) 1:01.44.
100 freestyle: 1. Lilian Christia (Penn) 49.25.
500 freestyle: 1. Bowen (Carmel) 4:43.42-x; 25. Emily Miller (Jeffersonville) 5:13.91.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 1:33.48.
100 backstroke: 1. Berit Berglund (Carmel) 51.98.
100 breaststroke: 1. Sweeney (Carmel) 59.63; 29. Schuler (FC) 1:10.01.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Carmel 3:23.33; 26. Floyd Central (Liddle, Macy McCollough, Claire Jones, Ella Robbeloth) 3:43.96.
