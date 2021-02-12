INDIANAPOLIS — No swimmer, or relay team, from Clark or Floyd counties qualified for the final day of the IHSAA State Finals.
Swimmers from Floyd Central and Jeffersonville competed in the second session of preliminaries Friday evening at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Jeffersonville's quartet of seniors Mairin Klaus and Sydney Flora and juniors Rileigh Dethy and Katie Case, finished 13th (in 1 minute, 56.11 seconds) out of 15 teams.
In the 200 freestyle, Case placed 15th (2:00.23) out of 16.
In the 200 individual medley, Floyd Central junior Kylie McDonald was 16th (2:18.30) out of 17.
In the 50 freestyle, Floyd sophomore Savanna Liddle finished 13th (24.81) out of 15.
In the 100 free, Liddle was 16th (54.43) out of 16.
In the 500 freestyle, Case placed 14th (5:22.84) out of 16.
In the 200 free relay, the Jeff quartet of Flora, Klaus, Case and sophomore Samantha Elsner took 13th (1:41.93) out of 16.
In the 100 backstroke, Floyd freshman Lucy Owens finished 16th (1:02.32) out of 17.
Fellow Floyd frosh Morgan Schoen placed 16th (1:11.36) out of 16 in the 100 breaststroke.
Finally, the Highlander foursome of freshman Claire Jones, senior Erin Perkins, freshman Ella Robbeloth and Liddle took 16th (3:48.05) out of 18 in the 400 freestyle relay.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday at IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis
Preliminaries 2
200 medley relay: 1. Franklin 1:42.52; 13. Jeffersonville (Mairin Klaus, Sydney Flora, Rileigh Dethy, Katie Case) 1:56.11.
200 freestyle: 1. Elyse Hester (Zionsville) 1:48.84; 15. Case (J) 2:00.23.
200 individual medley: 1. Devon Kitchel (Zionsville) 1:59.49; 16. Kylie McDonald (Floyd Central) 2:18.30.
50 freestyle: 1. Emma Wright (Hobart) 23.12; 13. Savanna Liddle (FC) 24.81.
100 butterfly: 1. Kitchel (Zionsville) 54.11.
100 freestyle: 1. Wright (Hobart) 50.12; 16. Liddle (FC) 54.43.
500 freestyle: 1. Maisyn Klimczak (Chesterton) 4:52.45; 14. Case (J) 5:22.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1. FW Carroll 1:35.49; 13. Jeffersonville (Flora, Klaus, Samantha Elsner, Case) 1:41.93.
100 backstroke: 1. Mya DeWitt (FW Carroll) 52.85; 16. Lucy Owens (FC) 1:02.32.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kabria Chapman (Franklin) 1:02.66; 16. Morgan Schoen (FC) 1:11.36.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Chesterton 3:26.21; 16. Floyd Central (Claire Jones, Erin Perkins, Ella Robbeloth, Liddle) 3:48.05.
