MT. VERNON — Jeffersonville finished fourth in Saturday’s Mt. Vernon (Posey) Invitational.
Evansville North took home the title in the 11-team event with 277 points — 21 more than the host Wildcats. Jasper took third with 245 — 23 more than the Red Devils.
Jeff won two of the 11 events.
For the Devils, Maggie Nifong was victorious in the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 3.93 seconds while Emily Miller triumphed in the 500 freestyle (5:31.33).
Miller also took third in the 200 freestyle. Additionally for Jeff, Kaya Arnold placed third in the 100 butterfly while Ruby Dunn was third in the 100 free. Meanwhile Avery Dethy took third in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 individual medley.
Nifong and Arnold teamed up with Adelaide Bingham and Laci Foster to finish fourth in the 200 medley relay. Dunn, Bingham, Foster and Nifong combined for a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay while Miller, Dunn Arnold and Dethy placed fourth in the 400 free relay.
MT. VERNON INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Mt. Vernon HS
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 277, 2. Mt. Vernon 256, 3. Jasper 245, 4. Jeffersonville 222, 5. Evansville Memorial 141, 6. Heritage Hills 72, 7. Evansville Reitz 50, 8. Evansville Mater Dei 49, 9. North Posey 31, 10. Evansville Central 30, 11. Southridge 22.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Jasper 1:58.06; 4. Jeffersonville A (Adelaide Bingham, Laci Foster, Maggie Nifong, Kaya Arnold) 2:07.48; 11. Jeff B (Marina Darling, Sarah Langness, Avery Dethy, Lauren Peters) 2:20.57; 20. Jeff C (Jordenn Sheppard, Emma Saleri, Hulan Otgonbaya, Danna Hernandez-Olivares) 2:46.36.
200 freestyle: 1. Sophie Kloppenburg (MV) 1:59.33; 3. Emily Miller (J) 2:06.97; 4. Ruby Dunn (J) 2:09.06; 19. Darling (J) 2:43.69; 21. Peters 2:45.13; 23. Emma Saleri (J) 2:48.15.
200 individual medley: 1. Avery Lasher (EN) 2:27.41; 4. Dethy (J) 2:31.31; 10. Foster (J) 2:39.38; 13. Langness (J) 2:41.83.
50 freestyle: 1. Kaleigh Kelley (MV) 23.90; 8. Arnold (J) 27.84; 14. Nifong (J) 28.45; 24. Litzy Rubio (J) 30.15; 31. Otgonbaya (J) 32.18; 53. Jillian Ward-Butler (J) 43.67.
100 butterfly: 1. Nifong (J) 1:03.93; 3. Arnold (J) 1:06.39; 16. Sheppard (J) 1:45.43.
100 freestyle: 1. Kloppenburg (MV) 53.49; 3. Dunn (J) 58.79; 9. Bingham (J) 1:01.56; 18. Rubio (J) 1:06.14; 41. Hernandez-Olivares (J) 1:33.89.
500 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 5:31.33; 3. Dethy (J) 5:50.83; 15. Otgonbaya (J) 7:14.09.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Vernon 1:43.18; 4. Jeff A (Dunn, Bingham, Foster, Nifong) 1:52.12; 10. Jeff B (Langness, Miller, Rubio, Otgonbaya) 2:01.14.
100 backstroke: 1. Nicole Fant (Jasper) 59.72; 5. Bingham (J) 1:11.86; 23. Peters (J) 1:33.34; 25. Sheppard (J) 1:37.71; 33. Hernandez-Olivares (J) 2:02.10.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kelley (MV) 1:06.76; 7. Foster (J) 1:23.17; 8. Langness (J) 1:23.87; 21. Darling (J) 1:34.95; 24. Saleri (J) 1:44.35.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Vernon 3:53.17; 4. Jeff A (Miller, Dunn, Arnold, Dethy) 4:06.09; 15. Jeff B (Rubio, Sheppard, Peters, Darling) 4:57.22.
