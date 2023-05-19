GIRLS' TENNIS: Braves beat Dragons for sectional title

SELLERSBURG — On Friday afternoon’s drive over to Sellersburg, Borden coach Sam Beckort could tell that his team was ready for Silver Creek Sectional final.
“The seniors, they were pumped up and they got everybody excited on the bus,” Beckort recalled. “They knew it was their last go-round. I told them to get the job done, and that’s exactly what they came in and did.”
Led by seniors Claire Hall, Paige Robinson and Maxxine Fuchigami, the Braves beat the host Dragons 4-1 for their third sectional title, and first since 2015.
“We haven’t really won anything in a long time and it feels good to get a championship under our belt,” said Robinson, whose team advances to next week’s Silver Creek Regional.
She teamed with junior Calleigh Baird to beat Maddie Oltman and Ella Dreyer 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Meanwhile Hall topped Madison Shorter 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
“As a senior, neither me or Paige have won a conference or a sectional so this being our last season — with a team we really love — it’s amazing,” said Hall, whose team captured the Southern Athletic Conference title earlier this month too.
Fuchigami, a foreign exchange student, and junior Ava Voyles outlasted Mari Howard and Abbey Wagoner 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles while sophomore Reese Martel topped Lilly Giefer 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Borden’s avenged last year’s 5-0 loss to the Dragons in the sectional final.
“We just came in with a different mindset — (it was) we have nothing to lose, we just have to play our best,” Robinson said.
It wasn’t an easy road to the title for the Braves, though.
After blanking Henryville 5-0 in Wednesday’s first round, Borden edged Charlestown 3-2 in Thursday’s semifinals to avenge a regular-season loss to the Pirates.
“We were a little bit nervous about that one, because they had beaten us in the regular season, but like Paige said we knew we had nothing to lose,” Hall said. “We had to play our hearts out and we really, really wanted that title.”
Hall, Martel, along with Baird and Robinson, got off to fast starts Friday, each won their first set 6-1.
“I came out really strong and just kept going,” Hall said. “It was really encouraging looking around and seeing the rest of my team’s scores were very positive, it really helped.”
While both of Borden’s doubles teams won in three sets Thursday, they swept their Creek counterparts Friday.
“Calleigh and Paige, they had a nail-biter (Thursday) night and I think they just came in and put the hammer down,” Beckort said. “They were ready to go and just put it away. They didn’t want to have to go another three sets, they just wanted to get in and get it done.”
As did Voyles and Fuchigami, who has been a welcome addition for the Braves.
“Maxxine has become such a good friend to Paige and I throughout the school year and it just means everything for her, being so close to us, to get this title with us,” Hall said. “It’s awesome.”
Underdog Borden will face No. 21 New Albany at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in one semifinal of the Silver Creek Regional while Providence will play No. 27 Floyd Central in the other semi at the same time. The championship is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“It’s a big match, but we’re looking forward to it,” said Beckort, who guided the Borden boys to a sectional title in the fall. “We’re not going to back down from a challenge.”
Meanwhile Silver Creek sophomore Alleigh Leezer, who beat Hannah Peine 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles Friday, advances to next week’s singles sectional at Creek.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Friday’s final
BORDEN 4, SILVER CREEK 1
Singles: Alleigh Leezer (SC) d. Hannah Peine 6-1, 6-4; Claire Hall (B) d. Madison Shorter 6-1, 6-2; Reese Martel (B) d. Lilly Giefer 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Maddie Oltman-Ella Dreyer 6-1, 6-2; Ava Voyles-Maxxine Fuchigami (B) d. Mari Howard-Abbey Wagoner 6-4, 6-3.