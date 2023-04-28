SALEM — Visiting Borden remained unbeaten on the season with a 3-2 triumph at Salem on Thursday.
The Braves (7-0) picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In single, Reese Martel won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Maxxine Fuchigami and Ava Voyles were victorious 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 3, SALEM 2
Singles: Sidney Burton (S) d. Hannah Peine 6-2, 6-2; Cecile Tate (S) d. Claire Hall 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Reese Martel (B) d. Mayce Crane (S) 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird/Paige Robinson (B) d. Lili Gilstrap/Raelee Cockerill (S) 6-2, 6-0; Maxxine Fuchigami/Ava Voyles (B) d. Audrey Heavin/Flora Wade (S) 6-0, 6-2.
