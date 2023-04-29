CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Borden blanked Clarksville 5-0 Friday afternoon.
Hannah Peine led the way for the Braves (8-0) with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Savannah Appell at No. 1 singles. Claire Hall defeated Laci Austin 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 while Reese Martel defeated Josie Tatum 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Calleigh Baird and Paige Robinson led Flora Bowen and Kaylin Lemke 4-1 in the first set before and injury to the Generals forced a default. Clarksville also defaulted at No. 2 doubles.
“The team’s attitude was good this game,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “We’re continuing to focus on growth as we look forward to our next match.”
BORDEN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Hannah Peine (B) d. Savannah Appell 6-0, 6-0; Claire Hall (B) d. Laci Austin 6-2, 6-3; Reese Martel (B) d. Josie Tatum (C) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Calleigh Baird-Paige Robinson (B) d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 4-1 before injury default; Borden won No. 2 by default.
