NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 4-1 win over Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs picked up two points in singles while also winning both doubles matches.
In singles, Claire Meyer won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while freshman Claire Stock triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Corinne Miller were victorious 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
NEW ALBANY 4, JENNINGS COUNTY 1
Singles: Claire Meyer (NA) d. Reagan Brown 6-1, 6-1; Tatum Brown (JC) d. Marisa Witt 6-1, 6-3; Claire Stock (NA) d. Mia Silvey 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Lucy Brown-Maria Ecker Alberti 6-3, 6-1; Maci Crone-Corinne Miller (NA) d. Caitlyn Schuck-Amy Vogel 6-3, 6-0.
